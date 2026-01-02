HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At 45, Venus Williams set for Australian Open return

January 02, 2026 10:18 IST

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams will become the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Venus Williams will return to the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard entry, the tournament's organisers said on Friday, marking her first appearance at Melbourne Park in five years.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played at the tournament in 2021, exiting in the second round to Italy’s Sara Errani.

Despite 21 previous campaigns, the American has never lifted the trophy, finishing runner-up twice - losing to sister Serena in the finals in 2003 and 2017.

“I am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the summer,” Williams, 45, said.

 

“I’ve had so many incredible memories there and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

Williams will become the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.

She has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International, a warm-up event starting on January 12, where she will join fellow major winners Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
