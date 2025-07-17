Venus to Wed! Tennis Legend Finds Love at 45

IMAGE: Venus Williams with rumoured beau Andrea Preti. Photograph: Venus Williams and Andrea Preti/Instagram

After years of championing tennis courts around the world, it's Love-all for Venus Williams, the newest bride in town!

The 45-year-old American tennis icon, who has long remained tight-lipped about her personal life, is reportedly set to marry actor and producer Andrea Preti.

Newsnationnow.com reported that the couple will exchange vows in September.

The couple’s love story began in the summer of 2024, when they were first spotted enjoying the Italian sun on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast. By early 2025, their chemistry was no longer under wraps with Williams sporting a stunning engagement ring during a training camp in Rome.

Last week, Venus and her inner circle set sail on a luxurious bachelorette getaway in the Adriatic Sea. Hosted on a private yacht near Italy, the pre-wedding bash was classy, elegant, and full of joy.

While Venus made no show of it on her Instagram, the world was made privy to the soiree as glimpses from the weekend surfaced thanks to her friends and family.

A clip of her dancing with bestie Lisa Leslie, the former WNBA legend, in a lush Italian garden had fans buzzing. Meanwhile, sister Serena Williams posted stories from the yacht believed to be the venue for the celebration.

Venus and Preti’s whirlwind romance has been refreshingly low-key. In January, she called him 'the best company' in an Instagram story from the Bahamas. And though she’s avoided confirming her engagement publicly, the sparkle on her finger and the kisses outside practice sessions in Rome have told their own story.

Not long ago, Venus opened up to Glamour UK about being single, admitting, 'It’s really easy to get stuck in a single life.' But she also made it clear that she wasn’t in a rush to settle for just anyone.