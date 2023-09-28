News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Ramkumar-Myneni one win away from doubles gold

Asian Games: Ramkumar-Myneni one win away from doubles gold

Source: PTI
September 28, 2023 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in action during their tennis men's doubles semi-final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday

IMAGE: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in action during their tennis men's doubles semi-final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Team India/X

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni downed the fighting Korean team of Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon to move to the men's doubles final, in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Koreans fought back after losing the opening set in a rather sedate manner but Myneni and Ramkumar held their nerves to walk away with a 6-1. 6-7(8),10-0 win in the semi-finals.

 

The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, that ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match.

India had won the men's doubles title in the last edition in Indonesia with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan emerging victorious in the final.

Bopanna has been ousted from the men's doubles with partner Yuki Bhambri but he is still in medal contention in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati disappoints
Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati disappoints
Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters
Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters
Asiad: Indian Cyclist David Beckham out of medal race
Asiad: Indian Cyclist David Beckham out of medal race
SSP with proven record in Srinagar rushed to Manipur
SSP with proven record in Srinagar rushed to Manipur
Net bowler Nishanth stands out during Pak's training
Net bowler Nishanth stands out during Pak's training
Cyclonic circulation over Konkan, Goa coast: Skymet
Cyclonic circulation over Konkan, Goa coast: Skymet
Speaker refers BJP's Bidhuri to privileges committee
Speaker refers BJP's Bidhuri to privileges committee

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

In World Cup season, J&K's 'bat men' swamped by demand

In World Cup season, J&K's 'bat men' swamped by demand

Why India's archers are the team to beat at the Asiad

Why India's archers are the team to beat at the Asiad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances