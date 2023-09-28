Asian Games: Ramkumar-Myneni one win away from doubles gold

IMAGE: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in action during their tennis men's doubles semi-final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Team India/X

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni downed the fighting Korean team of Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon to move to the men's doubles final, in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Koreans fought back after losing the opening set in a rather sedate manner but Myneni and Ramkumar held their nerves to walk away with a 6-1. 6-7(8),10-0 win in the semi-finals.

The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, that ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match.

India had won the men's doubles title in the last edition in Indonesia with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan emerging victorious in the final.

Bopanna has been ousted from the men's doubles with partner Yuki Bhambri but he is still in medal contention in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale.