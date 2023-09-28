News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati disappoints

Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati disappoints

Source: PTI
September 28, 2023 15:33 IST
Pranati Nayak

IMAGE: Pranati Nayak faltered with her landing and received a penalty to score 12.100 in the first vault. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak signed off with a dismal eighth-place finish in the Women's Vault final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

 

The 28-year-old from West Bengal, a two-time bronze medallist at the Asian Championships, came up with a score of 12.350 after her two vaults.

North Korea's Changok An and Sonhyang Kim won the gold and silver medals respectively, while China's Linmin Yu claimed the bronze.

The only Indian gymnast at the Asian Games, Nayak faltered with her landing and received a penalty to score 12.100 in the first vault.

In the second vault, she showed better execution to produced an improved 12.600 but it was not good enough to keep her in medal contention.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
