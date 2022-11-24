Another record for goal-machine Ronaldo

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring their team's first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo added another record to his glorious career when he scored the opening goal against Ghana in their FIFA World Cup match on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored from the spot to give Portugal the lead and become the first player to score in five FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after an innocuous coming together with Mohammed Salisu saw the referee point to the spot.

He scored his first World Cup goal in 2006 and consistently found the next in consecutive World Cups.