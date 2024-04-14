Anju, Harshita storm into Asian Wrestling finals

Railways wrestler Anju, who had outclassed Vinesh Phogat in the recent selection trials, and Harshita put up a dominant show to reach the gold medal bouts in their respective categories at the Asian Championships, but Sarita Mor was eliminated after a shock defeat in her opening round in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Sunday.

Competing in a highly competitive 53kg weight class category, Anju logged back-to-back wins by technical superiority against Philippines' Aliah Rose Gavalez and Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando.

She faced some resistance from China's Chun Lei before prevailing 9-6 in the semifinal.

In the final, Anju will face Korea's Ji Hyang Kim.

Harshita conceded just three points en route the final, outclassing Uzbekistan's Ozoda Zaripboeva by technical superiority (13-3) and beating Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Panassovich 5-0.

She will fight it out with China's Qian Jiang in the final.

However, a big shock was in store for the Indian squad as 2021 World Championship medallist Sarita lost her quarterfinal bout 4-8 to Mongolia's Gantuya Enkhbat.

The 28-year-old was a firm medal favourite in this category. Later Enkhbat lost her semifinal, closing the repechage route for the Indian.

Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) will contest for bronze medals.