HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Anisimova demolishes Gauff to reach China Open final

Anisimova demolishes Gauff to reach China Open final

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 23:53 IST

x

Anisimova

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova will square off against Czech Linda Noskova in Sunday's final. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff bowed out of the China Open after suffering a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal loss to compatriot Amanda Anisimova, in Beijing, on Saturday.

The third-seeded Anisimova was in a destructive mood, blasting her way through the opening set before closing out an easy win in 58 minutes.

“I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final,” she said.

The World No. 4 Anisimova, runner-up at the US Open and Wimbledon this year, gave Gauff few chances as she blasted her way to 5-0 leads in both sets.

 

In Sunday's final, Anisimova will take on Czech Linda Noskova, who battled past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6) after saving three match points.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal
New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal
PVL: Defenders stage stunning comeback to pip Toofans
PVL: Defenders stage stunning comeback to pip Toofans
Para Worlds: Praveen braves injury to claim bronze
Para Worlds: Praveen braves injury to claim bronze
10-star Shinde fires Paltan to win over Pink Panthers
10-star Shinde fires Paltan to win over Pink Panthers
Young White Ferns all-rounder ruled out of World Cup
Young White Ferns all-rounder ruled out of World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells Israel to stop bombing1:01

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells...

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport0:24

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO