Anisimova demolishes Gauff to reach China Open final

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova will square off against Czech Linda Noskova in Sunday's final. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff bowed out of the China Open after suffering a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal loss to compatriot Amanda Anisimova, in Beijing, on Saturday.

The third-seeded Anisimova was in a destructive mood, blasting her way through the opening set before closing out an easy win in 58 minutes.

“I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final,” she said.

The World No. 4 Anisimova, runner-up at the US Open and Wimbledon this year, gave Gauff few chances as she blasted her way to 5-0 leads in both sets.

In Sunday's final, Anisimova will take on Czech Linda Noskova, who battled past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6) after saving three match points.