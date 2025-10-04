HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PVL: Defenders stage stunning comeback to pip Toofans

PVL: Defenders stage stunning comeback to pip Toofans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 22:15 IST

x

PVL

IMAGE: Ahmedabad Defenders fought back after going two sets down to beat Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Ahmedabad Defenders came from behind to seal a thrilling 13-15, 13-15, 15-13, 15-8, 18-16 win over Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Angamuthu was named the player of the match.

It was a game of two halves, with the Toofans leading early on, only to lose momentum midway, and the Defenders claiming the win.

Delhi skipper and setter Saqlain Tariq used the middle option effectively early on. Jasim made his presence felt in the front court with his blocks, but service errors from the Toofans kept the game in balance.

Delhi's Jesus Chourio troubled the Defenders' defence with attacks from the right, and Carlos Berrios' super serve tilted the game in Delhi's favour.

Gaining in confidence, Chourio provided unpredictability with his attacks, while Anu James, too, joined in on the action.

But Shon T John's presence on court gave Ahmedabad a newfound rhythm to begin their counterattack. A risky super point paid dividends for the Defenders with Shon T's thunderous spike, and the Defenders opened up the doors for a comeback.

Bringing Abhinav on court also proved fruitful as Ahmedabad's defence improved, and the momentum shifted.

 

Battur Batsuri found his footing late in the game, proving his worth for Ahmedabad. Akhin posed tough questions for Delhi with consistent blocks. The game went to a photo finish, and eventually, Ahmedabad had the last laugh, winning the match 3-2 to claim two points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We miss Ashwin but one day Jadeja will also be gone'
'We miss Ashwin but one day Jadeja will also be gone'
'That's what you've given...' Karthik hails Rohit
'That's what you've given...' Karthik hails Rohit
New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal
New ODI Skipper Gill Reveals Ultimate Goal
Another Test, another big defeat! What's plaguing WI?
Another Test, another big defeat! What's plaguing WI?
Rohit, Virat not in scheme for 2027 World Cup?
Rohit, Virat not in scheme for 2027 World Cup?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport0:24

Deepika, Ranbir spotted together at Delhi Airport

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look1:18

Bhumi Pednekar rocks her airport look

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells Israel to stop bombing1:01

Explosions light up night sky over Gaza as Trump tells...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO