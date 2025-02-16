HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Anisimova beats Ostapenko in Qatar Open final

Anisimova beats Ostapenko in Qatar Open final

2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 16, 2025 10:36 IST

Amanda Anisimova of the United States kisses the trophy as she celebrates beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Doha Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova of the United States kisses the trophy as she celebrates beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Doha Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Amanda Anisimova of the United States won the Qatar Open on Saturday for her third career title and first since 2022.

She beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Lativa 6-4, 6-3 in a final, disrupted twice by rain.

After the second rain delay, Anisimova won the last three games to become the first American to win the Doha title since Monica Seles in 2002.

 

“It was actually quite stressful, especially with the rain, at 3-3,” Anisimova said.

“I was trying to stay focused. There's not much that either of us could do with the conditions. But I think that game was super important, and I'm happy that it went my way.”

Ranked No. 41, Anisimova was close to a top 20 debut.

The 37th-ranked Ostapenko appeared in her 17th final and missed out on her ninth career singles title. She was also undone by 10 double faults.

Medjedovic earns milestone victory in Marseille

Serbian Hamad Medjedovic had little trouble handling No. 1-seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, capturing a 6-3, 6-2 upset on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.

Medjedovic had zero wins against top-10 opponents before downing Medvedev, who sits at eighth in the world rankings. It took only 72 minutes for the 21-year-old to pull off the stunning victory, in which he collected seven aces and saved 3 of 5 break points.

France's Ugo Humbert, the No. 2 seed, will collide with Medjedovic in the final.

Humbert put together a straight-set win of his own, taking 29 of 35 first-serve points en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Marmoush's 'trick' stuns Newcastle; Arsenal win
PIX: Marmoush's 'trick' stuns Newcastle; Arsenal win
Last-ball thriller: DC stun MI in WPL nail-biter
Last-ball thriller: DC stun MI in WPL nail-biter
Ashwin slams 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket
Ashwin slams 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket
Crunch time for Asian Champions League's last 16 slots
Crunch time for Asian Champions League's last 16 slots
FIH Pro League: Spain beat India, avenge Olympic loss
FIH Pro League: Spain beat India, avenge Olympic loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Steps To Lowering Your Blood Pressure

webstory image 2

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 3

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

VIDEOS

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

'Koi police nahi thi', Eyewitnesses recount New Delhi station stampede horror5:12

'Koi police nahi thi', Eyewitnesses recount New Delhi...

US Plane carrying 2nd batch of 119 Indian immigrants lands in Amritsar0:46

US Plane carrying 2nd batch of 119 Indian immigrants...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD