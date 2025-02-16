Crunch time for Asian Champions League's last 16 slots

IMAGE: Salem Al Dawsari scores Al Hilal's third goal in the Asian Champions League Group B match against Persepolis at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 4, 2025. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Former winners Pohang Steelers and current Chinese champions Shanghai Port will learn their Asian Champions League Elite fate this week as the final round of the group phase kicks off with 12 clubs battling for the seven slots left in the last 16.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Japan have dominated so far in their respective halves of the draw, leaving the remaining participants battling over the minor places.

That contest comes to a head from Monday as the final round of league phase play begins and the quest for a top eight finish in the standings in West and East Asia comes to its conclusion.

Reigning champions Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates are the only team to have been eliminated in the West Asian group, a 2-1 loss against Qatar's Al-Rayyan earlier in the month ending their defence.

That result pushed Al-Rayyan up to sixth in the standings and the Artur Jorge-coached outfit go into their meeting with Esteghlal of Iran, who harbour their own hopes of qualifying, knowing a draw would be enough to advance.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal as well as Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr confirmed their berths in the knockout rounds in West Asia late last year, and the big-spending trio have since been joined by Qatar's Al-Sadd and Al Wasl of the UAE.

Persepolis face Al-Nassr in Tehran on Monday needing at least a point to retain their top eight hopes, while Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, currently in 10th, must overcome their scoring struggles to pick up a much-needed win over Al-Sadd.

Finishing positions in the league phase determine teams' opponents in the next round, ensuring leaders Al-Hilal take on Al-Wasl, aiming to pick up a win that guarantees they retain top spot - and a potentially easier draw - going into the last 16.

Japan's Yokohama F Marinos are in pole position in East Asia and have already qualified for the next round alongside compatriots Vissel Kobe and Kawasaki Frontale as well as South Korean debutants Gwangju FC.

Marinos travel to China to take on former manager Kevin Muscat, whose Shanghai Port side need to win to be sure of moving into the qualification berths after a disjointed campaign so far.

Pohang, Asian champions in 1997, 1998 and 2009, face Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, with both clubs still in contention for a last 16 spot, while Gwangju host a Buriram United side that needs a draw to be sure of progressing.

Shanghai Shenhua, meanwhile, will host Kobe on Tuesday looking for a win to climb the standings, while Shandong Taishan take on already-eliminated Ulsan HD on Wednesday.