Andy Murray Statue To Grace Wimbledon!

IMAGE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray retired after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Photograph: Tony O'Brien/Reuters

A statue to honor British tennis great Andy Murray is in the works with installation at the All England Club in London planned for 2027.

The club is the home of Wimbledon, which Murray won twice. When he won his first title in 2013, he became the first British man to be victorious there since Fred Perry in 1934.

A 2027 installation would help to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the championship.

All England Club chairperson Debbie Jevans told the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast that Murray will be involved in the creation of the statue.

"He's got to rightly be very involved in that he and his team will be," she said.

Perry was honored with a statue at Wimbledon in 1984 to recognize the 50th anniversary of his first singles win. He won three consecutive championships from 1934-36.

Murray, 38, retired after the Olympics in Paris last summer, counting two Wimbledon titles (also 2016), the 2012 US Open and two Olympic gold medals -- 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro -- among his biggest victories.

In all, he won 46 ATP titles and nearly $65 million in prize money. Despite playing in the era of the "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, Murray reached No. 1 in the world on November 7, 2016.

Earlier this month, The Queen's Club in London honored Murray by renaming center court the Andy Murray Arena. He won the pre-Wimbledon grass court event there five times.