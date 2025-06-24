HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » Tilak Varma dazzles on County debut

Tilak Varma dazzles on County debut

June 24, 2025 20:42 IST

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates his century in the County Championship for Hampshire against Essex in Chelmsford on Tuesday. Photograph: Courtesy Screengrab Essex Cricket TV

India's young batting sensation Tilak Varma marked his County Championship debut with a sizzling century for Hampshire against Essex in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Batting at No. 4, the 22-year-old southpaw was unbeaten on 98 at stumps on the second day. He reached the landmark in the opening minutes of day three. 

Two balls later, he was removed by South African off-spinner Simon Harmer. His 100 came off 241 deliveries laced with 11 fours and three towering maximums.

Tilak forged a 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket with England's seasoned all-rounder Liam Dawson, who scored his 18th first-class century as Hampshire were all out for 453 in their second innings to gain an overall lead of 157 runs.

Throughout his stay at the crease, Tilak showed his class with a barrage of exquisite cover drives and powerful straight hits. 

He joined the Rose and Crown for four County Championship matches, which began with their ongoing contest against Essex.

He arrived in England after an average season with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025. He finished the season with 343 runs from 16 matches at 31.18 while striking at 138.30.

 

Tilak has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is. He has amassed 749 runs, containing three fifties and two centuries, which came in successive innings against South Africa in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also made a memorable county debut, hitting a 98-ball 87 for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire.

