'My Dream Is To Keep Our Flag Flying High'

'It's a dream that I have achieved.'

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anandkumar Velkumar

Anandkumar Velkumar, 22, is the first Indian skater to win a gold medal at a World Championship; he did so in the speed skating event in the 2025 World Championship in Beidaihe, China.

Remarkably, he won gold in the 1000 metres sprint and the 42 km marathon, and a bronze medal in the 500 metres sprint.

At the 2022 Asian Games he was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal in the 3000 metres relay.

Earlier, in the 2021 Junior World Championship he won a silver medal in the 15 km elimination event.

Anandkumar is a final year computer science student at the College of Engineering in Guindy, Anna University, Chennai.

"You cannot call me the fastest skater in the world. I am the first Indian to win a gold in that event," the champion tells Rediff's Senior Contributor A Ganesh Nadar.

IMAGE: Anandkumar Velkumar during the 2025 World Championship in Beidaihe, China.

When did you develop a liking for skating? How old were you then?

I was six years old. There was a cement badminton court near our house. My mom enrolled me and my elder sister Subi Suvetha there. She was also a skater. We used to skate there regularly.

When did you start taking part in competitive skating?

I think I was seven years old when I took part in our district championship.

When I was nine years old I represented Tamil Nadu at the Nationals.

IMAGE: Anandkumar on the podium.

You won a silver medal at the Junior World Championship in 2021 in Columbia. How did you manage the expenses?

At that time my parents paid for the trip. After that medal I got a lot of support from the Tamil Nadu government.

At the Asian Games in 2022 you won a bronze medal in the men's 3000 m relay. How was the experience?

It was a big event. It was good to win as a team in front of the entire Indian contingent.

Even Neeraj Chopra bhai was there.

By winning the 1000 m sprint in the World Championship skating last month, you have become the fastest skater in the world. How does it feel?

You cannot call me the fastest skater in the world. I am the first Indian to win a gold in that event.

For me it's a dream that I have achieved.

What next?

Next year we will have the World Skating Games in Paraguay in October. I am looking forward to that.

After that we will have the Asian Championship in 2027.

How many hours do you practise in a day?

I practise for four hours every day, two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Sometimes this stretches to five hours.

I practise at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Was your school and now your college supportive?

Both my school and now my college gave me leave when I was participating in any event. They also allowed me to come late to class when I was practicing.

Do you follow any special diet?

I eat what my mom cooks. I avoid junk food. I am a non-vegetarian.

You travel a lot for training. How do you manage the expenses?

Once a year I go to Europe to compete in international events.

The last two years the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has helped me.

Now that you are a world champion is it easy to find a sponsor?

I have not looked at that specifically.

I am part of a brand that sponsors my equipment. Swings on Wings is a skaters brand.

You have won gold in the 42 km marathon and the 1000 m sprint. In the future are you going to concentrate on one event?

In skating you can do both, and I will be doing both. But the 1000 m is my favourite event.

IMAGE: Anandkumar with his sister Subi Suvetha.

Tell us about your family.

My dad is a retired software engineer. My mother is a housewife.

My older sister was also in the Indian skating team.

One of my family members has always been there with me during my events.

What is your dream?

My dream is to keep our flag flying high.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff