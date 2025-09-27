HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Alcaraz eases into Japan Open quarters

Alcaraz eases into Japan Open quarters

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 27, 2025 19:22 IST

x

Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz will take on America's Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz made it to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-3, in Tokyo, on Saturday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who had twisted his ankle during the campaign opener against Argentine World No. 41 Sebastian Baez, was at his fluent best against Bergs, wrapping up the match in 79 minutes.

Alcaraz baffled his opponent with a variety of shots and was extremely sharp around the net, improving his win-loss record to a stunning 64-7 for this season.

"It was tough and it was a really important day and a half I had to recover as good as I could. I have said it before, and I will say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100 percent. The work he has done for the ankle has been great. I could play normally, which is great. Sometimes I was worried about some movements, when I could feel the ankle, but in general I played some great tennis, a great match," Alcaraz said after the match, according to the ATP website.

Alcaraz secured his career-best 65 tour-level wins back in 2023 and would level that tally with a win over America's Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard is chasing his tour-leading eighth title of the season.

 

Earlier, Holger Rune reached his fifth quarterfinal of the season, defeating American Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-2.

The third seeded Dane will face Jenson Brooksby in the quarters. Rune is aiming for the second title of the season, having triumphed at the ATP 500 event on clay in Barcelona.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Fan of Neeraj, Dutch athlete wins gold at Para Worlds
Fan of Neeraj, Dutch athlete wins gold at Para Worlds
ISSF Jr World Cup: Rashmika-Kapil bag India's 3rd gold
ISSF Jr World Cup: Rashmika-Kapil bag India's 3rd gold
Arshdeep Reveals His Super Over Success Mantra!
Arshdeep Reveals His Super Over Success Mantra!
Asia Cup Final Fever Grips Kashmir
Asia Cup Final Fever Grips Kashmir
Will India players shake hands with Naqvi after final?
Will India players shake hands with Naqvi after final?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

WATCH: India's hard-hitting response to Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech3:43

WATCH: India's hard-hitting response to Shehbaz Sharif's...

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!0:53

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work4:33

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV