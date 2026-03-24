AIFF Seeks Indian Coach for Women's National Team After Valverde's Exit

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to appoint an Indian coach for the women's national team, signaling a strategic shift after declining to renew Amelia Valverde's contract following the AFC Asian Cup performance.

Key Points AIFF will not renew Amelia Valverde's contract as head coach of the Indian women's football team.

The AIFF technical committee recommends considering Indian coaches for the women's national team.

The decision follows the team's performance at the AFC Asian Cup and controversies surrounding team apparel.

An Indian coach is sought in time for the FIFA International window and SAFF Women's Championship.

Mahesh Gawali will coach the India Under-20 team, and Renjith TA will assist the senior men's team.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday decided against renewing the contract of Indian women's team's head coach Amelia Valverde after its technical committee led by I M Vijayan recommended that Indian names be considered to succeed the Costa Rican.

The Indian team returned winless from the AFC Asian Cup in Australia and was embroiled in a pre-tournament furore after players were handed ill-fitting jerseys, which were eventually replaced. Valverde was appointed specifically for the tournament on a short three-month contract in January.

The AIFF's Technical Committee met online on Tuesday to discuss the future of both the men's and women's national teams. The meeting was chaired by Vijayan, along with members Harjinder Singh, Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Climax Lawrence, and Santosh Singh.

The panel recommended that the Federation should "look at Indian coaches as possible options to take over as the head coach of the senior Indian women's national team..." It is reliably learnt that the technical committee was dissatisfied with the team's performance under Valverde.

"The Technical Committee thanked Amelia Valverde, who led the Indian women's team as the head coach at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," read a statement from the AIFF.

The committee said with matches coming up for the team in the April FIFA International window, and the SAFF Women's Championship in June, it would be a "good opportunity for an Indian coach to take charge."

"A final decision on the same will be taken soon," the AIFF statement read.

The new appointment will have to be made in quick time as The Indian team will face Kenya in the semifinals of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi on April 11.

Controversy and Procedural Lapses

The AIFF's decision comes a day after its women's committee chief Valanka Alemao alleged that procedural lapses by the technical committee resulted in the "series of blunders", including ill-fitting jerseys, that marred the national team's Asian Cup campaign.

In a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Alemao demanded action against the officials responsible for the "huge embarrassment to the country" before the tournament.

She had also questioned Valverde's appointment, citing procedural lapses.

Other Appointments

The committee recommended that as Mahesh Gawali has been appointed head coach of the India Under-20 national team to oversee the transition of players from the junior to the senior level, Renjith TA will be appointed as the assistant coach of the senior men's team.

"Furthermore, the committee recommended the formation of a study group with one Technical Committee member, one AIFF coach instructor, and a scout to analyse the matches of the India U23 men's national team at the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The group will assess player performance and decide who may be ready for the senior level, while also identifying the areas where the team needs to improve," the AIFF stated.