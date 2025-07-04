Who'll succeed Marquez? AIFF begins hunt for new coach

Minimum of 10 to 15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football has been listed as a basic requirement.

IMAGE: India played eight matches under Manolo Marquez and managed just one win, which was a 3-0 victory over the Maldives in a friendly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday began the process to find a new head coach for its under-fire men's national team, setting July 13 as the last date for interested applicants, who must have at least 10 years of experience and "cultural sensitivity" among other qualifications.

The process has been necessitated by the departure of Spaniard Manolo Marquez from the position. The 56-year-old parted ways on mutually agreeable terms with the AIFF after a string of poor results by the team. He had taken over just last year and had an entire year left on his contract.

"The 'Head Coach - Senior Men's National Team' will report to the AIFF Secretary General and is accountable for the performance of the team in all matches and competitions it participates in during the term of the coach's contract," the AIFF stated on its website and added that the duration and remuneration for the new appointee will be decided later.

"The Head Coach will work closely with the National Team Department, the National Team Director and the Technical Director, to strengthen the position and performances of the Men's Senior National Team," it added.

Minimum of 10 to 15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football has been listed as a basic requirement.

"Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred with experience of coaching in the World Cup and continental championship qualifiers being an advantage," the AIFF added.

Minimum of AFC/UEFA Pro license or equivalent along with experience as a football player (not necessarily at the highest national level) would also be assessed.

Aside from usual requirements of being flexible, efficient and resourceful, the AIFF also wants the next coach to have "sound experience in the management of relationships; understanding needs, cultural sensitivity, and working with AIFF partners including media and sponsors."



The "primary objective" of the new coach would be "to ensure that the National Team wins the maximum number of matches and competitions it participates in."

The appointee will report regularly to the AIFF Secretary General and the Technical Committee, and work in close cooperation with the National Team Department, the National Team Director and the Technical Director.

Maintaining "positive working relationship" with AIFF President, Secretary General, Technical Director, Media, and other relevant administrative staff" is also listed as one of the responsibilities for the new coach.

Marquez's predecessor Igor Stimac had a particularly bitter equation with current AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and the Croat had even accused him of being vain.

"Duration (the coach's tenure) and Remuneration can be decided during the interview period," the AIFF said.

The shortlisted candidates will be called, and "may be asked to make a presentation and/or attend an interview..."