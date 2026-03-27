AIFF Justifies Women's Team Coach Choice, Explains Kit Issues

The AIFF defends its decision to appoint Amelia Valverde as the women's national team coach and addresses kit controversies, while also outlining plans for domestic competitions and commercial rights.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points AIFF defends Amelia Valverde's short-term appointment as women's national team coach, citing AFC Asian Cup focus.

Domestic coaches will be considered for upcoming regional tournaments like the SAFF Women's Championship.

AIFF acknowledges kit issues during the Asian Cup due to logistical challenges and sizing errors.

Bids are open for 15-year commercial rights for domestic competitions, with Capri Sports as the sole bidder for the IWL.

AIFF addresses the senior men's national team's denied access to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to a communication lapse.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday defended its decision to appoint Amelia Valverde as head coach of the women's national team, saying the Costa Rican was engaged strictly on a short-term basis for the AFC Asian Cup, and that domestic coaches will be considered for upcoming regional tournaments.

AIFF acting general secretary M. Satyanarayan said the federation was not shifting away from foreign coaches but opted to assess Indian talent with limited fixtures ahead, including the SAFF Women's Championship.

"With only a short international window and the SAFF tournament coming up, the technical committee felt this was the right time to test Indian coaches," he said, adding that the panel is headed by former India captain I. M. Vijayan.

Valverde's Appointment and Executive Committee Approval

Responding to claims by women's committee chairperson Valanka Alemao that Valverde's appointment bypassed the Executive Committee, Satyanarayan admitted there was a time constraint but said due process was followed at the technical level.

"We were running short of time, but her appointment was cleared by the technical committee. The matter will be placed before the ExCo on April 9, where all queries will be addressed," he said.

Asian Cup Kit Controversy Explained

On the controversy surrounding the team's kits during the Asian Cup in Australia, Satyanarayan termed it an "unintentional mistake" arising from logistical challenges after the expiry of the federation's deal with Performax.

He said an emergency order was placed with a Tiruppur-based manufacturer after Nivia was unable to supply kits at short notice, but incorrect sizing led to issues upon arrival.

"The jerseys delivered were mostly small and medium sizes, which the players found too tight. However, we immediately sourced Macron kits locally and replaced them within hours with proper numbering and names," he said.

He rejected allegations that players were forced to purchase their own gear, adding that the team already had backup training kits from a prior exposure tour in Turkey.

Commercial Rights and League Developments

On the commercial front, the AIFF said it has opened bids for 15-year commercial rights for its domestic competitions.

While multiple bids were received for the Indian Super League (ISL) and Super Cup, Capri Sports emerged as the sole bidder for the Indian Women's League (IWL) and its second division.

"Negotiations with Capri Sports will begin shortly, and the proposals will be placed before the ExCo on April 9 for final approval," Satyanarayan said.

He added that the I-League, recently rebranded as the Indian Football League, was excluded from the current tender after clubs sought additional time to establish the league's new identity before entering long-term commercial agreements.

Stadium Access Issue Resolved

On the senior men's national team being denied access to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday, Satyanarayan attributed the incident to a communication lapse over usage charges with local authorities.

"We have written strongly to the Kerala Football Association that this is not how the senior national team should be treated," he said.

He added that the issue has since been resolved following clarification from local officials, with the team later training at facilities provided by Kerala Blasters FC.