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Home  » Sports » Pankaj Advani and Sourav Kothari Progress to Round of 16 in CCI Snooker Classic

Pankaj Advani and Sourav Kothari Progress to Round of 16 in CCI Snooker Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 18, 2026 20:14 IST

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Pankaj Advani and Sourav Kothari showcased their snooker prowess, advancing to the round of 16 at the prestigious CCI Snooker Classic tournament in Mumbai.

Photograph: Sports Authority of India/X

Photograph: Sports Authority of India/X

Key Points

  • Pankaj Advani, the defending champion, advances to the round of 16 at the CCI Snooker Classic with a 4-0 victory.
  • Sourav Kothari secures his place in the round of 16 with successive breaks, demonstrating strong form in the CCI Snooker Classic.
  • Aditya Mehta, former national champion, overcomes Manav Panchal with a 4-1 win, including a century break.
  • B.C. Karthik delivers a surprising victory against Laxman Rawat in the CCI Snooker Classic tournament.

Defending champion Pankaj Advani and India No.6 Sourav Kothari won their respective round of 32 matches in the CCI Snooker Classic tournament here on Wednesday.

Advani overcame Robin D'Souza 4-0 (58-55, 73-7, 92-33, 64-52) while producing one notable break of 65 in the third frame.

 

Kothari, on the other hand, rolled in successive breaks of 59 (second frame) and 57 (third) to beat Pune's Suraj Rathi 4-0 (93-28, 70-0, 123-7, 72-37) and make it to the round of 16.

Other Matches and Key Performances

Former national champion and India No.2 Aditya Mehta dropped a frame against Mumbai's Manav Panchal before winning 4-1 ((94-6, 79-37, 37-69, 72-7, 119-20) which included a century effort of 113. He had other breaks of 58 in the first frame and 71 in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Hassan Badami (Mumbai) knocked out Railways cueist Siddharth Parikh with a dominating 4-0 (92-13, 72-21, 79-70, 59-31) victory in another first round match.

Uttar Pradesh's B.C. Karthik scored a shock win against Laxman Rawat, romping to a 4-2 (54-36, 69-50, 63-37, 20-93, 23-74, 57-38) win.

Kreishh Gurbaxani, who is competing on the World Snooker Tour (pro circuit), dropped one frame before getting the better of Shahbaz Khan recording a 4-1 (75-46, 42-53, 68-9, 68-30, 75-44).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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