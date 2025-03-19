HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AC Milan vs Inter in India?

AC Milan vs Inter in India?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 09:21 IST

x

Football fans in India

IMAGE: AC Milan's Tammy Abraham celebrates. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Serie A might consider India as a potential host for the Italian Super Cup, in an effort to broaden the tournament's global audience, the Italian league's commercial and marketing director Michele Ciccarese has said.

The Italian Super Cup, which is played between the winners and the runners-up of the previous season's Serie A and Coppa Italia, was hosted in Saudi Arabia in January where AC Milan defeated Inter Milan 3-2 to win the trophy for the eighth time.

When asked about India's potential to host the Super Cup, Ciccarese confirmed that it aligned with the league's strategy.

"What we do is to bring our international trophy like the Super Cup in all over the world, for a simple reason, to engage a wider audience and bring the best of that culture," Ciccarese said during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

"So, that's exactly what we might do, and take the conversation forward to ... come here and play in India."

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics is an attempt to position the country as a global sports hub.

Ciccarese suggested that the influence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition could promote the country and bring attention to the achievements of other sports, drawing parallels with the "Made in Italy" project.

"Made in Italy is how we engaged with all the 20 Serie A clubs, and each club provides one of the important players to promote, not only the city, but the clubs, the territory, the production chain and everything that is around that club," he said.

"That's exactly what we are suggesting, or maybe potentially to create a cross-market activation with the IPL together in order to help grow the grassroots, to have the right presence in the 2036 Olympics for Indian football."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Journeyman Burn all fired up before likely Eng debut
Journeyman Burn all fired up before likely Eng debut
'We are taking things step by step'
'We are taking things step by step'
I-League: SC Bengaluru see off Real Kashmir with win
I-League: SC Bengaluru see off Real Kashmir with win
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
'Tennis is broken': Djokovic-backed PTPA sues ATP, WTA
Indian Premier League 2025 ' Rediff.com

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 2

11 Happy Meals For Your Kids

webstory image 3

7 Important Ways To Look After Your Teeth

VIDEOS

Sunita Williams' ancestral village plans Diwali-like festivities4:55

Sunita Williams' ancestral village plans Diwali-like...

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays3:09

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD