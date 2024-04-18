News
The 9-Year-Old Girl Who Impressed Sachin, Mithali

The 9-Year-Old Girl Who Impressed Sachin, Mithali

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
April 18, 2024 06:50 IST
IMAGE: Why Sachin, Mithali applauded nine-year-old Hurmat Irshad. Photograph: ANI

The 13 year old who saved her 15-month-old cousin.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Where are these lions and tigers going?

How tourists are beating the scorching heat.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Wow! Is She The Next Mithali Raj?
Location: Sopore

This nine-year-old girl's cricketing skills are so remarkable that she had Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj impressed.

Little Hurmat Irshad from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, is enjoying her game and dreaming that one day she will...

 

'Bark, Alexa, bark'
Location: Basti

It happens fairly regularly in Uttar Pradesh's Basti; monkeys enter homes and create havoc.

It happened in Nikita's home as well when she was playing with her 15-month-old niece.

And this is how the 13 year old repelled the naughty simians.

 

How Tourists Are Escaping The Scorching Heat
Location: Nainital

What fun! Don't you wish you were there with them?

 

Anant Ambani's Vantara Set To Welcome...
Location: Jamnagar

Sixty of these beautiful felines -- including ligers and pumas -- will soon be translocated from the Lujan Zoo in Argentina to Anant Ambani's wildlife preservation project, Vantara, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

 

The Karni Mata Temple
Location: Bikaner

Have you heard of this temple in Desnoke, a town just 30 kilometres from Bikaner?

If you don't know why it is so famous, all you need to do is watch the video below.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
