These Beasts Are Coming To India Soon!

Glimpses from Lujan Zoo in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The tigers and lions at Lujan Zoo will be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in India.

IMAGE: A lion at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Lions rest in the shade at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Lioness Calu at the Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Keeper Diego Mazzol, 24, kisses Calu. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: A tiger at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Diego Mazzol gives milk to a tiger. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Calu and a tiger enjoy milk provided by Diego Mazzol. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: A tiger eats chicken as flies fly around. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Tiger Miguel at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Keeper Lorena Mazzol, 42, gives bread to a red macaw. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: A parrot at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Macaw Clota on Lorena Mazzol's shoulder. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Zebras at Lujan Zoo. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Keeper Silvia Salvatierra, 59, is kissed by a chimp named Jony who was rescued from a circus. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Diego Mazzol gives an egg to a bear. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: Here in India, the tigress Bhakti, brought from Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park as part of the zoo exchange programme, roams inside an enclosure after completing its quarantine at the Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhakti rests. Photograph: ANI Photo

