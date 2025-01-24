World's 'Oldest Saint' At Kumbh Mela

IMAGE: Swami Shivanand Saraswati, known as the 'world's oldest saint', claims to be 129 years old. Photograph: ANI

The world's highest railway bridge.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: How Gujarat is harnessing biogas.

Thirteen year old becomes a sanyasi.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

How Gujarat Is Turning Waste Into Energy

Location: Gujarat

Gujarat is famed for being the heart of India's milk revolution.

Now, it is using that potential to create sustainable energy.

Here's how.

All Videos: ANI

Breathtaking Views from World's Highest Railway Bridge

Location: Chenab Bridge

The Indian Railways successfully conducted a trial run of the train route on the Katra-Banihal section.

The section includes the iconic Chenab bridge of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

The Chenab bridge at a height of 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the river is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

13 Year Old Becomes Sanyasin

Location: Prayagraj

Rakhi Dhakre, 13, has chosen to leave behind her family and embrace a life of spirituality.

Renouncing her former identity, Rakhi has taken the name Sanyasini Gauri Giri and has decided to live under the guidance of her guru, Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj.

Toddler Turns Sadhu

Location: Prayagraj

In the Alakh Darbar of the Juna Akhara, 2.5-year-old Bhupendra Bhardwaj, now named Kunj Baba, has embraced the life of a sadhu.

Donated to the Akhara by his parents at birth, believing he was a bad omen, Kunj Baba now lives among sadhus, following their daily rituals.

His future aspirations will be nurtured by the Akhara, with plans to support him in any career he chooses.

The community sees him as a symbol of faith and dedication to dharma.

Indian Army's Robotic Mules At Army Day Parade

Location: Pune

The Indian Army's robotic mules hogged the limelight at the parade.

Magic Of Winter

Location: Srinagar

Drone visuals showcased mesmerising winter views of the Mughal Garden in Srinagar.

Mrs Steve Jobs At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Location: Varanasi

Laurene Powell Jobs, the late Steve Jobs' wife, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi before heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

She offered prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

'As per Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside.'

'129-Year-Old' World's 'Oldest Saint' At Kumbh

Location: Prayagraj

Swami Shivanand Saraswati, known as the world's 'oldest saint', claims to be 129 years old.

Swami Saraswati says he has been attending the Kumbh Mela for over 100 years.

Speaking to ANI, the swami spoke about leading a life without 'desires' and how he follows a strict daily routine, waking at 3 am for meditation, chanting, and yoga, and eating only boiled food.

Searching For Moksha

Location: Prayagraj

'I practice yoga and I am searching for moksha,' Brazilian Fransisco says after taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

'It's amazing here, India is the spiritual heart of the world... Water is cold but the heart is filled with warmth.'

Know This About Z-Morh Tunnel

Location: Sonamarg

The Sonamarg Tunnel aka Z-Morh Tunnel, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore (Rs 27 billion).

At an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com