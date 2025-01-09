HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » 'Dr Chidambaram Was An Extraordinary Mentor'

'Dr Chidambaram Was An Extraordinary Mentor'

By VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 09, 2025 15:34 IST

'He was deeply committed to nurturing young talent and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration.'

IMAGE: Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, then chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission, in his office in Mumbai, May 12, 1999. Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters
 

Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram was a towering figure in science and technology whose unparalleled contributions to India's nuclear and strategic programmes have cemented his legacy as one of the nation's greatest scientists, said a top official of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

"A brilliant physicist, visionary leader, and exceptional mentor, Dr Chidambaram played a transformative role in shaping India's self-reliance in nuclear energy and high-technology domains," asserts Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, DAE and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

Dr Mohanty said Dr Chidambaram's pioneering contributions to neutron diffraction and crystallography in the early 1960s laid the foundation for advanced materials science research in India.

He pushed the boundaries of innovation by introducing automation for data collection and computational tools for crystallographic research.

"Dr Chidambaram's ground breaking work in high-pressure physics and theoretical research on the equation of state of materials set benchmarks for excellence. His emphasis on indigenisation was evident in the development of shockwave facilities, advanced diagnostic tools, and compact nuclear systems -- all of which played critical roles in India's nuclear tests," Dr Mohanty said.

"Dr Chidambaram's leadership during Smiling Buddha (1974) and Operation Shakti (1998) not only established India as a nuclear power State but also showcased his ability to inspire and mobilise scientific communities," Dr Mohanty pointed out.

"His commitment to using science for national development extended to path-breaking initiatives like the development of supercomputers at BARC and the National Knowledge Network, which connect and empower India's research institutions.

"Personally, I esteem him as an extraordinary mentor, deeply committed to nurturing young talent and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration. His ability to envision the future while meticulously executing projects in the present was inspiring," Dr Mohanty remarked.

According to him, the passing away of Dr Chidambaram is an irreplaceable loss for the scientific community and the nation.

"Yet, his legacy will continue to guide us, reminding us that science, when pursued with dedication and vision, can transform a nation's destiny. His work will forever inspire generations of scientists and strategists."

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
