Will Maharashtra's Tragic Water Story Ever Change?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Mumbai's Metro Line 2B Trial Takes Place
Location: Mumbai
And the megapolis heaves a sigh of relief. Here's why.
Every Year, They Risk Their Lives For Water
Location: Nashik
Every year, the women of Borichivari village in Taluka Peth, Nashik, know that climbing down a steep well is the only way they can get water for their families. So they do it. Will their situation ever change?
When Rain Lashes The World's Highest Railway Bridge
Location: Reasi
This is what it looks like.
Toilets For Loco Pilots
Location: Delhi
Indian Railways fulfils a long-standing demand.
U S Vice President J D Vance's Family Absolutely Loved...
Location: Jaipur
...Take a look :)
It's 44 Degrees Celsius... Yet They Walk
Location: Yavatmal
It's a desperate search for life-giving water in Arni tehsil, Yavatmal.
