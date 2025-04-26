Will Maharashtra's Tragic Water Story Ever Change?

IMAGE: These women risk their lives for water every year. Photograph: ANI

When rain lashes the world's highest railway bridge...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.



Mumbai's Metro Line 2B Trial Takes Place

Location: Mumbai

And the megapolis heaves a sigh of relief. Here's why.

All Videos: ANI

Every Year, They Risk Their Lives For Water

Location: Nashik

Every year, the women of Borichivari village in Taluka Peth, Nashik, know that climbing down a steep well is the only way they can get water for their families. So they do it. Will their situation ever change?

When Rain Lashes The World's Highest Railway Bridge

Location: Reasi

This is what it looks like.

Toilets For Loco Pilots

Location: Delhi

Indian Railways fulfils a long-standing demand.

U S Vice President J D Vance's Family Absolutely Loved...

Location: Jaipur

...Take a look :)

It's 44 Degrees Celsius... Yet They Walk

Location: Yavatmal

It's a desperate search for life-giving water in Arni tehsil, Yavatmal.

