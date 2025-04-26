HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Maharashtra's Tragic Water Story Ever Change?

Will Maharashtra's Tragic Water Story Ever Change?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
1 Minute Read
April 26, 2025 10:53 IST

IMAGE: These women risk their lives for water every year. Photograph: ANI

When rain lashes the world's highest railway bridge...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The Vance family in Jaipur.

Mumbai's Metro Line 2B Trial Takes Place
Location: Mumbai

And the megapolis heaves a sigh of relief. Here's why.

Every Year, They Risk Their Lives For Water
Location: Nashik

Every year, the women of Borichivari village in Taluka Peth, Nashik, know that climbing down a steep well is the only way they can get water for their families. So they do it. Will their situation ever change?

 

When Rain Lashes The World's Highest Railway Bridge
Location: Reasi

This is what it looks like.

 

Toilets For Loco Pilots
Location: Delhi

Indian Railways fulfils a long-standing demand.

 

U S Vice President J D Vance's Family Absolutely Loved...
Location: Jaipur

...Take a look :)

 

It's 44 Degrees Celsius... Yet They Walk
Location: Yavatmal

It's a desperate search for life-giving water in Arni tehsil, Yavatmal.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
The child who died fetching water
How best to tackle India's water crisis
'Interlinking rivers will be disastrous for India'
'Water is not anybody's private property'
'21 Indian cities will have zero tap water'
