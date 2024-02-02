News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya

Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 02, 2024 09:24 IST
IMAGE: Shabnam Sheikh went from Mumbai to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. Photograph: ANI

How BSF Jawans face harsh winters.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Why tourists are delighted with the Bangus Valley.

And why car lovers in Mumbai were thrilled.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Bangus Valley Turns White
Location: Kupwara

The magic that happens when snow falls...

All Videos: ANI

 

If You Didn't See This On January 26...
Location: New Delhi

Two hundred and sixty five policewomen, from the Central Armed Police Force, showed their prowess on their bikes.

 

How BSF Jawans Face Harsh Winter
Location: Kupwara

Nothing can come between these bravehearts and their duties.

 

Car Lovers, This Is For You
Location: Mumbai

Much to the delight of automobile enthusiasts, 195 vintage cars drove from the World Trade Centre in south Mumbai to Worli in central Mumbai and back.

 

Can Russia Restore Liver Tissue?
Location: Moscow

Specialists at the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology in Russia, who are developing a new technology to restore liver tissue, certainly hope so.

 

Meet Ram Lalla's Bhakt, Shabnam Sheikh
Location: Ayodhya

As she reached Ayodhya, she said, she felt a new sense of energy.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Yatra's Message Was Bigger Than Rahul G
REVEALED! Why Nitish Ditched INDIA
'You will see more Muslims getting ticket from BJP'
'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till...'
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted
