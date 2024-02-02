Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya

How BSF Jawans face harsh winters.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Why tourists are delighted with the Bangus Valley.
And why car lovers in Mumbai were thrilled.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Bangus Valley Turns White
Location: Kupwara
The magic that happens when snow falls...
If You Didn't See This On January 26...
Location: New Delhi
Two hundred and sixty five policewomen, from the Central Armed Police Force, showed their prowess on their bikes.
How BSF Jawans Face Harsh Winter
Location: Kupwara
Nothing can come between these bravehearts and their duties.
Car Lovers, This Is For You
Location: Mumbai
Much to the delight of automobile enthusiasts, 195 vintage cars drove from the World Trade Centre in south Mumbai to Worli in central Mumbai and back.
Can Russia Restore Liver Tissue?
Location: Moscow
Specialists at the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology in Russia, who are developing a new technology to restore liver tissue, certainly hope so.
Meet Ram Lalla's Bhakt, Shabnam Sheikh
Location: Ayodhya
As she reached Ayodhya, she said, she felt a new sense of energy.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com