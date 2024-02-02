Why Shabnam Sheikh Went To Ayodhya

IMAGE: Shabnam Sheikh went from Mumbai to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. Photograph: ANI

Bangus Valley Turns White

Location: Kupwara

The magic that happens when snow falls...

If You Didn't See This On January 26...

Location: New Delhi

Two hundred and sixty five policewomen, from the Central Armed Police Force, showed their prowess on their bikes.

How BSF Jawans Face Harsh Winter

Location: Kupwara

Nothing can come between these bravehearts and their duties.

Car Lovers, This Is For You

Location: Mumbai

Much to the delight of automobile enthusiasts, 195 vintage cars drove from the World Trade Centre in south Mumbai to Worli in central Mumbai and back.

Can Russia Restore Liver Tissue?

Location: Moscow

Specialists at the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology in Russia, who are developing a new technology to restore liver tissue, certainly hope so.

Meet Ram Lalla's Bhakt, Shabnam Sheikh

Location: Ayodhya

As she reached Ayodhya, she said, she felt a new sense of energy.

