News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is Gandhinagar Station Special?

Why Is Gandhinagar Station Special?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 13, 2023 08:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All women-staffed railway station

IMAGE: The railway station at Gandhinagar is staffed entirely by women. Photograph: ANI

The Swedish bride who waited for 10 years to meet her Indian partner.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Now, drive from Delhi to Jaipur in just two hours.

When Himachal Pradesh turned white.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

 

The Love Story To Beat All Love Stories!
Location: Etah

It's a love story that will leave even Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya and Aditya Chopra misty-eyed.

She lived in Sweden.

He lived in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

They met online, on Facebook. They became friends. Then, they fell in love.

What's so unusual about that? Well, for 10 long years they didn't get a chance to meet each other. But their romance stayed strong.

In the meanwhile, Pawan Kumar completed his BTech in Dehradun and is now working as an engineer.

It gave them the confidence to take the next big step in their relationship.

And Christen Liebert became Mrs Pawan Kumar in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Prema Devi School in Awagarh.

 

 

The Magic Of Snow
Location: Shimla, Dharamshala

There's something magical about snow; it covers everything and still manages to make everything look more beautiful.

When the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, it covered the Narkanda hills in Shimla and the Dhauladhar mountains in Dharamshala.

Take a look at this beautiful sight.

 

Delhi To Jaipur In 2 Hours
Location: New Delhi

It's faster than taking a flight (if you count the wait time at the airport, where you are expected to reach two to three hours in advance).

After Prime Minister N D Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last weekend, you can reach Jaipur from Delhi, and vice versa, in around two hours.

Currently, it takes about six hours to reach the Pink City from the capital by road.

The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway -- at about 1,390 km, -- will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

 

Why Gandhinagar Station Is Special
Location: Jaipur

More than 50 trains -- and more than 7,000 passengers -- pass through this station every day.

But what makes the Gandhinagar railway station (near Jaipur in Rajasthan) special is that it is the first railway station to be staffed entirely by women.

Take a bow, ladies!

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
'I Couldn't Believe I Was A Free Man'
'I Couldn't Believe I Was A Free Man'
Inspirational! How Police Reforms First-Time Offenders
Inspirational! How Police Reforms First-Time Offenders
'No word if Census will happen in 2024'
'No word if Census will happen in 2024'
20 e-tailers get notices for drug sale without licence
20 e-tailers get notices for drug sale without licence
In 4th such op, US shoots down another airborne object
In 4th such op, US shoots down another airborne object
EPL: Rashford scores again as Man United win at Leeds
EPL: Rashford scores again as Man United win at Leeds
Asian Indoor: Indians smash their own national records
Asian Indoor: Indians smash their own national records
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'They were dead although they were walking out free'

'They were dead although they were walking out free'

'Jail was like a pathashala'

'Jail was like a pathashala'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances