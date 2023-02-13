Why Is Gandhinagar Station Special?

IMAGE: The railway station at Gandhinagar is staffed entirely by women. Photograph: ANI

The Swedish bride who waited for 10 years to meet her Indian partner.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Now, drive from Delhi to Jaipur in just two hours.

When Himachal Pradesh turned white.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

The Love Story To Beat All Love Stories!

Location: Etah

It's a love story that will leave even Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya and Aditya Chopra misty-eyed.

She lived in Sweden.

He lived in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

They met online, on Facebook. They became friends. Then, they fell in love.

What's so unusual about that? Well, for 10 long years they didn't get a chance to meet each other. But their romance stayed strong.

In the meanwhile, Pawan Kumar completed his BTech in Dehradun and is now working as an engineer.

It gave them the confidence to take the next big step in their relationship.

And Christen Liebert became Mrs Pawan Kumar in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Prema Devi School in Awagarh.

The Magic Of Snow

Location: Shimla, Dharamshala

There's something magical about snow; it covers everything and still manages to make everything look more beautiful.

When the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, it covered the Narkanda hills in Shimla and the Dhauladhar mountains in Dharamshala.

Take a look at this beautiful sight.

Delhi To Jaipur In 2 Hours

Location: New Delhi

It's faster than taking a flight (if you count the wait time at the airport, where you are expected to reach two to three hours in advance).

After Prime Minister N D Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last weekend, you can reach Jaipur from Delhi, and vice versa, in around two hours.

Currently, it takes about six hours to reach the Pink City from the capital by road.

The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway -- at about 1,390 km, -- will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

Why Gandhinagar Station Is Special

Location: Jaipur

More than 50 trains -- and more than 7,000 passengers -- pass through this station every day.

But what makes the Gandhinagar railway station (near Jaipur in Rajasthan) special is that it is the first railway station to be staffed entirely by women.

Take a bow, ladies!

