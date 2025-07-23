What Will Dhankhar Get After Resigning?

He will receive a pension of Rs 125,000 per month. He will also be entitled to Z+ security.
Jagdeep Dhankhar was the first Vice President to reside in the newly constructed Vice President Enclave.
He lived in this expansive complex, spread over approximately 15 acres, for about one-and-a -half years.
This enclave includes the Vice President's residence (building + basement), a separate secretariat building, guest house, staff quarters, sports facilities, and a swimming pool.
Previously, all Vice Presidents resided at the Vice President's residence on Maulana Azad Road.
He will receive a pension of Rs 125,000 per month, a government car, driver, medical facilities, and travel allowances among other benefits.
