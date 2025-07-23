HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Will Dhankhar Get After Resigning?

By SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT
July 23, 2025 08:30 IST

He will receive a pension of Rs 125,000 per month. He will also be entitled to Z+ security.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jagdeep Dhankhar was the first Vice President to reside in the newly constructed Vice President Enclave.

He lived in this expansive complex, spread over approximately 15 acres, for about one-and-a -half years.

This enclave includes the Vice President's residence (building + basement), a separate secretariat building, guest house, staff quarters, sports facilities, and a swimming pool.

Previously, all Vice Presidents resided at the Vice President's residence on Maulana Azad Road.

Dhankhar will be allotted a Type 8 bungalow along with staff. He will also be entitled to Z+ security.

He will receive a pension of Rs 125,000 per month, a government car, driver, medical facilities, and travel allowances among other benefits.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT
