HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Never said I will retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

Never said I will retire at 75 or anyone else should: Bhagwat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 21:10 IST

x

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted he had never stated that he would retire or someone else should retire at 75.

IMAGE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering during an event to mark 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in New Delhi, August 26, 2025. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on the retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.

"We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work," Bhagwat said, responding to questions during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here.

 

On the issue of retiring at 75 years, Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.

 

"He was so witty that his witticism made you bounce in your chair...Once in our programme, we all were there all-India karyakartas and he (Pingle) completed his 70 years. So he was given a shawl and was asked to say something...he stood up and said that 'you might be thinking that you have felicitated me but I know when this shawl is given it means you sit in a chair calmly and see what happens'," Bhagwat said.

Pingle was felicitated on attaining the age of 75 years.

"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire," Bhagwat said.

In the Sangh, swayamsewaks are given a job whether they want it or not, he said.

"We do whatever Sangh tells us to do.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am far away from it'
'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am far away from it'
Whatever is made here, don't import: RSS chief Bhagwat
Whatever is made here, don't import: RSS chief Bhagwat
Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17
Modi Isn't Going To Retire On Sept 17
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Will Nitin Gadkari Replace Modi?
Will Nitin Gadkari Replace Modi?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue - Watch2:38

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue -...

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!3:51

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV