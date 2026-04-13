What Made Colonel Sonam Wangchuk A Legend?

India mourns the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the revered 'Lion of Ladakh' and Maha Vir Chakra recipient, whose exceptional gallantry and leadership during the 1999 Kargil War secured critical victories for the nation.

IMAGE: Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the Lion of Ladakh. Photograph: Claude Arpi for Rediff

Key Points Known as the 'Lion of Ladakh', Colonel Sonam Wangchuk led his troops to secure the strategically vital Chorbat-La in the Batalik sub-sector during the 1999 conflict.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Colonel Wangchuk, highlighting his gallantry, resolute leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty.

Colonel Wangchuk was a devoted Buddhist, seeking blessings from the Dalai Lama before battle, which significantly boosted his troops' morale.

The Lion Sleeps Tonight has for decades been one the most world famous songs (and one of my favorites); it is known for its 'Wimoweh' South African refrain, popularised by The Tokens in the 1950s and later in Disney's The Lion King.

This song keeps echoing in my mind after I heard of the untimely demise of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra, the Lion of Ladakh.

Apart from being a great warrior, the colonel was also a devoted Buddhist and a gentleman. Whoever approached him will share the same experience.

Sonam Wangchuk was born on January 27, 1964 in Leh, Ladakh; later he completed his school education from Modern School, New Delhi.

His citation for the second highest gallantry award said: 'While he was in the second year of his graduation at Sri Venkateswara College, he decided to join the Army.'

He later passed out from the Officers Training Academy (Chennai) and was commissioned into the Assam Regiment on September 4, 1987. Later, he was deputed to the Ladakh Scouts.

The Ladakh Scouts: 'Snow Warriors'

IMAGE: Then Major Wangchuk receives the Maha Vir Chakra from then President K R Narayanan. Photograph: Claude Arpi for Rediff

The 'Snow Warriors', as the Ladakh Scouts are known, were raised as a paramilitary force (then the Nubra Guards); the force saved Ladakh from Pakistani intruders in 1947-1948; it is when Colonel Chhewang Rinchen, MVC & Bar earned his first MVC at the age of 17.

The Ladakh Scouts were officially raised in 1963, with two wings, namely the Karakoram Wing, defending the eastern front, facing China and the Indus Wing, facing Pakistan.

The Scouts fought bravely in the 1965 and 1971 India Pakistan wars and were also part of Operation Meghdoot, on the Siachen Glacier, in 1984.

It is in the Kargil War of 1999 that the Scouts earned glory, winning one of the first victories in the conflict for which they were awarded a Unit Citation by General Ved Prakash Malik, the then chief of army staff.

A few weeks later, the 'Lion' received a Maha Vir Chakra.

Sonam Wangchuk's citation recounts the events: 'On May 3, 1999, intrusions were detected. On May 26, the first air to ground strike was launched by the Indian Airforce (IAF), followed by Operation Vijay, by the Indian Army, to evict the intruders from the Indian territory. After two months of violent confrontation, the war came to an end on July 26, 1999.'

The account of the battle conflict continues: 'Pakistan's military leadership had long planned for the occupation of the ridgeline dominating National Highway 1A on the Indian side of the LC [Line of Control], which they executed in 1998-1999.

'One such point on the ridgeline was Chorbat-La in the Batalik sub sector at 18,000 feet along the LC. Historically, Chorbat-La was used as a gateway for intruders. The intrusion into the Batalik sub-sector was undertaken to ease logistics for the Pakistan army.'

Securing Chorbat-La in Kargil

IMAGE: The two Sonams. Left: Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk and right Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (retd), Maha Vir Chakra, in their native Leh. Photograph: Claude Arpi for Rediff

Major (later Colonel) Sonam Wangchuk was given the difficult task of securing Chorbat-La in the Batalik sub-sector and evicting the intruders.

On May 28, 1999, Major Wangchuk was first tasked to establish an Observation Post on Ring Contour in the Chorbat-La: 'Major Wangchuk joined the JCO and three jawans at the firm base of Ring Contour and started climbing the feature as they moved through fresh snow. On May 30, 1999, at 07:00 hours, the officer discovered about 3-4 enemy soldiers and killed two of them, while the other escaped.

After establishing an Observation Post, Major Wangchuk was 'assigned to reinforce another Observation Post along the LC, which was expected to come under attack from Pakistani troops. After moving all night, he arrived at the base of the Observation Post shortly before first light. He deployed his platoon of two JCOs and twenty-five jawans to deter the enemy as the Post came under enemy artillery bombardment and an attack was imminent.'

It took six hours of fighting for Maj Wangchuk, one JCO and eleven Ladakhi jawans to reinforce the Observation Post: 'Thereafter with a platoon, Maj Wangchuk assaulted a feature near to the Observation Post held by the enemy and captured it by killing six enemy soldiers.'

Two posts in this sector, 'Sonam 1' and 'Sonam 2 ' have been named after the brave major.

The Lion Goes to Sleep

IMAGE: Then Lieutenant General (Now General) Upendra Dwivedi felicitates Colonel Sonam Wangchuk for his contribution to the nation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As soon as he heard of the demise of the 'Lion', Defence Minister Rajnath Sinbh in a post on X paid a rich tribute to the departed hero of the 1999 Kargil War.

Raksha Mantri =Singh spoke of 'a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty.'

The minister added: 'A proud son of Ladakh, he exemplified the spirit of the region -- resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the nation, while standing as a symbol of India's unity in diversity. His courageous actions of leading by personal example during Operation Vijay inspired his men under the most demanding conditions in high-altitude.

'His life remains a testament to courage, sacrifice & national integration, and his legacy will continue to inspire coming generations.';

Each time I met Colonel Wangchuk, I was struck by his modesty, gentleness, simple manners and benevolent smile.

During our first encounter, he confided that on the evening before moving to Chorbat-La, he went to meet the Dalai Lama, who was in Leh at the time.

He sought the blessings of the Tibetan leader, for his men and himself. The Dalai Lama gave them blessed protective threads to be carried on their bodies.

This immensely helped (at least psychologically) the Ladakhi boys, who could march to the front with full confidence.

They strongly believed that nothing could happen to them and indeed nothing happened to them; they victoriously chased away the intruders.

Each time that I think of Colonel Wangchuk, I have the image of the Scouts praying to the Dalai Lama, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, to give them the strength to defend Ladakh, India and the Buddha Dharma.

Colonel Wangchuk and his men were not only Buddhist and Ladakhis, but Indians, ready to lay down their lives for the country.

Ladakh: Strategic Land of Spirituality

Ladakh is indeed a land of spirituality, but the region is also strategically located. Every year, many Indians visiting the gompas and Buddhist institutions, realise the importance of Ladakh.

Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, the former prime minister of the Tibetan Government-in-exile, once stressed the seriousness of the global climate crisis, particularly in this mountainous region: 'We are moving into a dangerous period where the entire planet earth is posed with the risk of complete disintegration, of becoming unlivable,' he asserted.

He further observed: 'Unless the entire humanity alters or changes their way of life, the destruction of eco-balance is going to destroy the entire planet.'

In Ladakh, there is a blend of spirituality and strategic importance; there is no doubt that today the region faces one of the most intense moments of its history -- not only because of the belligerent neighbours but also because of fast development and the subsequent pressure on the fragile environment triggered by tourism.

Let us not fool ourselves, in the years to come, Ladakh will remain under threat of two hostile neighbours, Pakistan and China.

The crisis has never been so acute; however Ladakh should remain a special place where spirituality, sustainable development and strategic planning cohabitate.

Colonel Sonam Wangchuk epitomised this blend; he was indeed an exceptional soldier, a lion with a kind heart, caring for his native region and his country.

His MVC citation ends by these words: 'Major Wangchuk is a living legend from Ladakh Scouts. He displayed exemplary valour, and courage in the face of the enemy in the most inhospitable weather and terrain conditions. He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra for his action.'

He was a great human being too. May this Great Son of Ladakh repose in peace and return soon to this world, which needs people like him.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff