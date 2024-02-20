News
Rediff.com  » News » What Are Deepika, Ranveer Thinking?

What Are Deepika, Ranveer Thinking?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 20, 2024 06:56 IST
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport. Photograph: ANI

Kartik Aaryan meets one of his biggest fans.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The first Hindu mandir at Abu Dhabi.

Mosquitoes 'tornado' over Pune.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Kartik Meets One Of His Biggest Fans
Location: Mumbai

Here's what the fan did for Kartik.

And here's what Kartik did for the fan.

All Videos: ANI

 

Loran Village Turns White
Location: Poonch

The fresh snow that covered the village saw people getting out to play, throwing snowballs at each other.

 

Mosquitoes 'Tornado' Over Pune
Location: Pune

This is what it looked like.

And it left the residents living near the Mundhwa bridge to the Kharadi Gaonthan stretch of the Mula Mutha river worried.

 

A Chilly Ride On Dal Lake
Location: Srinagar

The tourists are loving it!

 

The Ranveer-Deepika Walk
Location: Mumbai

Hand-in-hand, the well-dressed pair left the airport for their car.

 

Beautiful! UAE's First Hindu Mandir
Location: Abu Dhabi

1,800,000 bricks, 40,000 cubic feet of marble, 180,000 cubic feet of sandstone and 689,512 man hours went into the building of this beautiful temple that draws inspiration from the 'lotus in the desert'.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
