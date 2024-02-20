What Are Deepika, Ranveer Thinking?

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport. Photograph: ANI

Kartik Aaryan meets one of his biggest fans.

Also see: The first Hindu mandir at Abu Dhabi.

Mosquitoes 'tornado' over Pune.

Kartik Meets One Of His Biggest Fans

Location: Mumbai

Here's what the fan did for Kartik.

And here's what Kartik did for the fan.

Loran Village Turns White

Location: Poonch

The fresh snow that covered the village saw people getting out to play, throwing snowballs at each other.

Mosquitoes 'Tornado' Over Pune

Location: Pune

This is what it looked like.

And it left the residents living near the Mundhwa bridge to the Kharadi Gaonthan stretch of the Mula Mutha river worried.

A Chilly Ride On Dal Lake

Location: Srinagar

The tourists are loving it!

The Ranveer-Deepika Walk

Location: Mumbai

Hand-in-hand, the well-dressed pair left the airport for their car.

Beautiful! UAE's First Hindu Mandir

Location: Abu Dhabi

1,800,000 bricks, 40,000 cubic feet of marble, 180,000 cubic feet of sandstone and 689,512 man hours went into the building of this beautiful temple that draws inspiration from the 'lotus in the desert'.

