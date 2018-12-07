WATCH: Vilayat Khan or Ravi Shankar? Who was No 1?

December 07, 2018 09:47 IST

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ustad Vilayat Khan.

When you think of the classical greats, you think of gravitas, of hours of rigorous practice, of tremendous sacrifices and of the incredible magic they create through their music.

But behind all that are human beings, flawed, generous and full of the stories that have dotted their lives.

In her latest book, The Sixth String Of Vilayat Khan, which was launched in Mumbai last week, Namita Devidayal gently raises the curtain and lets us look into the life of the legendary sitarist.

She also looks at how his success was defined by that of another world-famous sitarist, Pandit Ravi Shankar.

At the book launch, Devidayal discussed the formidable Vilayat Khan, his relationship with Ravi Shankar and the failings that made the supremely talented Ustad human.

Glimpses from the event:

