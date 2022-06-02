The Rolling Stones Are Back!

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 'SIXTY Stones Europe Tour 2022' with a concert at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Please click on the images for fascinating glimpses of the legendary rock group who have been rocking the world for 60 years!

IMAGE: One of the most dramatic images in rock 'n' roll: Sir Mick Jagger in performance.

Mick will be 79 -- yes, you read that right, 79 -- on July 26.

All photographs: Susana Vera/Reuters

IMAGE: The Stones are celebrating 60 years as a rock group, having coming into being way back in 1962.

IMAGE: Mick Jagger; the dazzling Ronnie Wood on the bass guitar whose 75th birthday it was on Wednesday; Steve Jordan (at 65, almost a spring chicken compared to the late 70 year olds he plays with) on the drums; the incomparable Keith Richards on the bass guitar (he will be 79 on December 18).

IMAGE: Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards, right.

Millennials may recognise Keith from his turn in the Pirates movies: He played Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow's dad, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

When he was cast in the Pirates movies, Johnny Depp said he had modelled Jack Sparrow on the Rolling Stones legend.

IMAGE: Age cannot wither the sheer ecstacy of Mick Jagger on song!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com