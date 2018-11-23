Few debut novels in recent times have been received with such critical applause as Akil Kumarasamy's Half Gods.

'The prose itself is a marvel,' declared The New York Times Book Review.

A glimpse of Akil Kumaraswamy's ability to 'distill the mysteries of the human soul', revealed in this excerpt from her story The Office of Missing Persons.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

On the night his elder son went missing, V S Jeganathan dissected a monarch butterfly.

He measured the span of the wings three times before his younger son and wife returned to his study with the same worried expressions.

Outside the clothes on the laundry line inflated and danced in the breeze.

"I'll leave for the capital tonight," he said, reaching for his blazer, the fabric squeezed between a fortress of boxes, still unpacked after all these years.

"Don't you disappear too," his wife said.

Near midnight he climbed onto the bus in Thirunelveli and as he held out his fare, he became aware of the weight of his hand, the conductor's hesitation before accepting his payment.

The man's face folded in disgust.

Only then did Jeganathan notice the crushed fragments of wings, insect legs sticking to his fingertips.

The main room of the police station was painted a sunny yellow.

A bronze statue of the Buddha greeted him when he entered and partially hid the crack that ran down the center of the front wall, where a policeman sat at his desk hunched over an open magazine.

The man was exceptionally thin except for his belly, which hung like a rice sack so even the crook of his neck seemed to bow.

He was too busy grazing his fingers against an advertisement of a woman sniffing perfume to see him, and when Jeganathan first spoke, the officer looked up perturbed, his open hand lightly smacking the printed lady.

Holding out a school photograph, Jeganathan began to speak Sinhala in a slow, precise manner as if he were walking on a tightrope, his son's life caught in the balance of enunciating a language he had not needed to speak for the past three years living up in the north.

As he described Jeevan's disappearance, the officer tapped his fingers together and stared at framed portraits of President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the ex-president Chandrika Kumaratunga hanging from the wall.