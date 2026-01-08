'Age Shouldn't Be A Factor When You Want To Realise A Dream'

'I was embarrassed that I was learning a martial art form at 55. I thought what will people say? I kept it a secret even from my husband.'

IMAGE: Shailaja Nair. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shailaja Nair and Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal

'Are you crazy to learn Kalaripayattu at 55?'

'Do you want to break your bones?'

'Won't you feel embarrassed to learn along with children and teenagers?'

These are just some of the reactions 55-year-old Shailaja Nair encountered when she decided to learn Kalaripayattu (Kalari) (external link).

But nothing could deter her determination to chase a childhood dream.

She not just started learning Kalari at 55 but went on to participate in competitions and winning medals too!

Her guru Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal says of his shishya, "She came with her daughter, but I could notice the strong desire in her to learn Kalari. I told her, start today itself. Don't push it for tomorrow."

"What I noticed in the beginning itself was that she was confident about her herself and her decisions. She didn't care about what others thought of her. The positivity I saw in her once she started learning Kalari was stunning. As a guru, I was impressed with her questions as she was understanding not just Kalari but herself with every question."

"The dream to learn Kalaripayattu did not leave me at all. Perhaps, the dream remained dormant in me to come alive later!", Shailaja Nair tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Unniyarcha, a childhood hero

As a young girl, I worshipped women like Unniyarcha (external link) whose brave stories were there in the Vadakkan Paattukal.

I am sure so many girls who grew up in Kerala might have wanted to be like the legendary warrior or the veera putri (courageous daughter) of Kerala at some point or the other.

I was fascinated by how she fought the wars with a shield and a sword.

The normal Malayali family set up I grew up in was not conducive for a girl to go and learn Kalarippayattu. It was unheard of at that time.

The times were such that as children, we were supposed to study well and get a job, and not learn dance or a martial art like Kalaripayattu.

More than that, there was no Kalari near my house in Thiruvananthapuram.

But the dream to learn Kalaripayattu and be like Unniyarcha did not leave me at all. Perhaps, the dream remained dormant in me to come alive later!

From Kerala to Delhi to work

In 1991, I took a train to Delhi to join as an accounts officer at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after I cleared the Staff Selection Commission examination.

In those days, I felt a bit unsafe walking all alone on the streets of Delhi. I am talking about the Delhi of 1991. That was when I decided to learn martial arts to equip myself to face any attacker.

Of course, Kalaripayattu came to my mind first, but then, there was no Kalari nearby where I could go after work and learn the art.

So, I chose to learn karate, to feel confident and protect myself in case of an emergency.

Life went on, working in the office, getting married and raising two children.

IMAGE: Shailaja with her guru Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal.

A trip to Kerala brought an old dream to the forefront

It was a usual trip to my home town but changed my life completely, in a way.

It was Yoga Day, and I got a chance to see girls performing Kalaripayattu, jumping and fighting with the shield and sword. Their movements and steps mesmerised me, and my old dream resurfaced, rather strongly.

I felt I had to somehow learn Kalaripayattu.

I had turned 55 by then. I told myself, age is just a number. Age shouldn't be a factor when you want to realise a dream of yours.

I came back to Delhi fully determined to find a Gurukkal.

IMAGE: Shailaja poses for a photograph after winning a medal.

Finally, learning Kalaripayattu at 55!

After a long search, I found out about Dr Sumesh Gurukkal who took classes at the Delhi Malayali Association hall.

The fact that this place was not that far from where I stayed, and the thought of finally realising a childhood dream, really excited me.

It was 2021, soon after the Covid lockdown was over.

I contacted the Gurukkal and told him of my dream. When he said, come, I literally ran!

I took my daughter with me under the pretext that she was going to learn Kalari. I kept my plans a secret.

As I had learnt karate earlier and I do yoga regularly, I was confident that I could start Kalari at that age. I knew my body was flexible.

Yes, I was a bit embarrassed in the beginning that I was learning a martial art form at 55. Like all people, I also thought, what will people say? In fact, I kept it a secret even from my husband.

That was why I went under the pretext of accompanying my daughter. But it was not just my daughter, I also started learning Kalari!

And I felt so proud myself. The first time I did an adavu, the first time I did a chuvadu, the feeling was indescribable.

I was realising a dream I had from the childhood.

I was not ashamed that I was learning along with small children and teenagers who called me Aunty!

IMAGE: Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal at an event.

How Kalari helped everyone

It was only after I started learning Kalari did I really understand how it can transform you both physically and mentally. The pleasure, the calmness, the happiness you feel after performing this spiritual art form is difficult to describe.

As the time was soon after Covid, there were youngsters suffering from depression there, and I saw then miraculously getting better after learning Kalari.

Going for competitions and winning medals.

It was thrilling to go for competitions in Delhi and Kerala, and winning medals.

When people came to know what I was doing, they sneered at me. But I had reached a stage where I didn't care at all.

Under the Seniors category, all under 18 come, and I was competing against 18 year olds!

At first, when people saw me at the competitions, they were shocked. Some even whispered, 'What is she doing here at this age?'

But when I won medals, their attitude changed from ridicule to respect.

In fact, I noticed that so many women were inspired to learn Kalari after they saw me!

I was happy when I learnt that I was an inspiration to many other women!

I felt I was Unniyarcha finally!

IMAGE: Shailaja with a medal.

It is never too late to chase your dreams

I tell those who let go of their dreams -- chase your dreams at any age.

Age is just a number. You can realise your dreams at any age.

It is never late to learn anything.

You should never think of what people will say. If others want to be judgmental, let them be. What is more important is, what you want to do in life and what your dreams are.

I also don't agree with those who use lack of time as an excuse. If you want to do something, you should make time. There is plenty of time in front of you.

What you need is determination and drive.

'Kalari Creates A Harmony Of Body And Mind'

IMAGE: Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal with a student.

Dr Sumesh P B Gurukkal talks about Kalaripayattu.

Kalaripayattu is not just acrobatics as many people think; acrobatics is only a part of it.

Kalaripayattu is a combination of steps (Chuvadu) and postures (Vadivu). Most of the postures are those of animals. The variations of chuvadu and vadivu are endless.

Kalari is a complete art form.

You also should not look at Kalaripayattu as just an exercise.

It is a holistic art form that teaches you how to live your life, physically and mentally.

It teaches you what your body is, it also teaches you your inner self.

Kalari helps you implement the learnings in real life.

Yes, young people with more flexibility can go for the higher Kalari exercises, but for those who are older, Kalari offers them exercises to suit their body.

Kalari creates a harmony of body and mind which is absolutely essential for the wellbeing of any individual whether he/she is young or old.

The beauty of Kalari is that it can offer breathing exercises, focused action and activities and spiritual movements depending on the needs of every individual.

There is a misconception in today's times that a good body is six pack and muscles. No, it is not true. It is a misconception.

I would go on to say that every person after 25 should learn Kalari for their well-being. Do you know why?

Because every person should refresh their body just like you oil a car or a mixer.

Kalari should be a part of the lives of every individual for the well-being of their body and mind.

In today's times, even young people are suffering from stress, insomnia and depression. The steps and postures in Kalari de-stresses you and helps you sleep well.

The most important thing a human being needs is a good night's sleep. Also, proper digestion.

Kalari is an energy centralised art form. Kalari awakens the energy that is lying dormant in you. So, you feel energised after doing Kalari.

That is why Kalari is a spiritual art form, and not just a type of exercise or athletic activity.

Every movement in Kalari is created to awaken the energy within you. So, you are awakened not just physically but mentally and spiritually too. That is how you feel refreshed.

