Porbandar to Pahalgam: 2,000 Km For Peace

IMAGE: Operation Sindoor.

Waterfalls, waterfalls everywhere.

The Top Videos of the Week

Also see: Hurrah for the Haofa dog.

Why Kashmir is celebrating the return of the lotus.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

If You Visit The Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple...

Location: Tiruchendur

...Don't miss this amazing view!

What's also interesting about this renowned temple is that it is one of the arupadai veedu (six abodes) of Lord Murugan and its sanctum sanctorum is below ground level.

If It's The Monsoon, There Have To Be Waterfalls

Location: Jagdalpur

Chitrakote Falls, also known as the Chitrakoot Falls, is a stunning natural waterfall located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

PS: Also known as the widest waterfall in India, it is often called the desi Niagara Falls.

And More Waterfalls

Location: Rewa

The gorgeous Keoti Falls is a segmented waterfall with a single drop, formed by the Mahana river, a tributary of the Tamsa (Tons) river.

The Lotus Blooms In Kashmir...

Location: Kashmir

...After 25 long years.

Thousands of these beautiful flowers have turned Wular Lake into a floating garden of blush pink.

Do You Know About The Haofa?

Location: Ukhrul

Indigenous to Manipur's Tangkhul region, this breed of dog is valued for its sharp hunting instincts and loyalty.

Once a vital companion of the Tangkhul hunters, each Haofa was given a unique name and trained accordingly.

Among the Tangkhuls, two types of Haofa are commonly recognised -- a smaller breed used for hunting small game and a larger one with a short bluish-black coat, long muzzle and broad jaws, resembling a bear.

While the population of the purebred Haofa has been steadily declining, the authentic strain is carefully preserved in Phungcham village in the Ukhrul district, where dedicated breeders take immense pride in safeguarding the breed's genetic purity.

Recognising their exceptional abilities and potential for service, the Assam Rifles have begun procuring Haofa dogs for their dog training centre in Jorhat, Assam.

How A Nine Year Old Boy Was Rescued From Flood Waters

Location: Rajouri

Put your hands together for the Army, the State Disaster Response Force and the police who were part of this successful operation.

They Broke Religious Barriers To Support Operation Sindoor

Location: Ramban

Qadri Javed Azad and Makwana Kumar are on a 2,000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam to spread the message of peace, unity and Operation Sindoor.

Photograph curated by Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff