The lovely Anching Park.

Anching Park: Lush And...

Location: Manipur

Just 15 kilometres from Manipur's capital, Imphal, nestled in the quiet embrace of Pheidinga Maharabi, lies Anching Park -- a serene haven where Nature whispers and the soul unwinds.

Ancient rocks hide behind playful blossoms as the rich greenery provides a balm to city-stressed eyes in this 367 hectare haven.

A 14 Year Old's Amazing Achievement

Location: Patna

Patna's Aradhya Singh has translated the Hanuman Chalisa into 234 languages.

Nilambur's Golden Glory

Location: Nilambur

The sunflowers are in full bloom in the district.

Khelo India In Kashmir!

Location: Srinagar

Srinagar's Dal Lake hosts the first-ever Khelo India water games. And here's what they hope to spot.

A Remarkable Discovery In Rajasthan

Location: Jaisalmer

It is expected to shed new light on prehistoric life in the Indian subcontinent.

