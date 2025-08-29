HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nilambur's Golden Glory

Nilambur's Golden Glory

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: August 29, 2025 09:31 IST

IMAGE: Sunflowers brighten the Nilambur landscape. Photograph: ANI

The lovely Anching Park.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The exciting discovery in Rajasthan.

A 14 year old's amazing achievement.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Anching Park: Lush And...
Location: Manipur

Just 15 kilometres from Manipur's capital, Imphal, nestled in the quiet embrace of Pheidinga Maharabi, lies Anching Park -- a serene haven where Nature whispers and the soul unwinds.

Ancient rocks hide behind playful blossoms as the rich greenery provides a balm to city-stressed eyes in this 367 hectare haven.

 

All Videos: ANI

 

A 14 Year Old's Amazing Achievement
Location: Patna

Patna's Aradhya Singh has translated the Hanuman Chalisa into 234 languages.

 

Nilambur's Golden Glory
Location: Nilambur

The sunflowers are in full bloom in the district.

 

Khelo India In Kashmir!
Location: Srinagar

Srinagar's Dal Lake hosts the first-ever Khelo India water games. And here's what they hope to spot.

 

A Remarkable Discovery In Rajasthan
Location: Jaisalmer

It is expected to shed new light on prehistoric life in the Indian subcontinent.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

