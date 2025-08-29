The lovely Anching Park.
Anching Park: Lush And...
Location: Manipur
Just 15 kilometres from Manipur's capital, Imphal, nestled in the quiet embrace of Pheidinga Maharabi, lies Anching Park -- a serene haven where Nature whispers and the soul unwinds.
Ancient rocks hide behind playful blossoms as the rich greenery provides a balm to city-stressed eyes in this 367 hectare haven.
A 14 Year Old's Amazing Achievement
Location: Patna
Patna's Aradhya Singh has translated the Hanuman Chalisa into 234 languages.
Nilambur's Golden Glory
Location: Nilambur
The sunflowers are in full bloom in the district.
Khelo India In Kashmir!
Location: Srinagar
Srinagar's Dal Lake hosts the first-ever Khelo India water games. And here's what they hope to spot.
A Remarkable Discovery In Rajasthan
Location: Jaisalmer
It is expected to shed new light on prehistoric life in the Indian subcontinent.
