Colaba: When The City Speaks

Colaba: When The City Speaks

By ARCHANA MASIH
3 Minutes Read
November 26, 2025 10:49 IST

Colaba's character is also drawn from its strength.
Seventeen years ago, Pakistani terrorists struck here -- at the core of Mumbai's soul -- in the deadliest attack ever seen in this country.
166 civilians and security personnel were killed in a battle that raged on for three days.

IMAGE: A view of the harbour at Apollo Bunder, Mumbai. Photographs: Archana Masih/Rediff

Colaba is easily the most charming city spot in Mumbai. There is no contest. In its colonial houses, old street names and root-abounding banyan trees -- Mumbai still remains Bombay.

'Town' to Mumbaikars basically means the stretch from Marine Drive to Churchgate to Kala Ghoda, past Regal Cinema, Radio Club and down Colaba Causeway. It is an interesting array of streets, lanes and by-lanes abutted by the sea, rich in memory and nostalgia.

IMAGE: Oliver Street houses some of the oldest houses in Colaba.

One of the best Mumbai things to do is to spend at least half a day walking around Colaba -- from the grandeur of the Taj Mahal Hotel and the Gateway of India to wandering past old houses, some in poor shape, yet beautiful in their fading glory.

There is something for everyone in Colaba. This southern tip of the island can pull you in and give you something unusual, something unique. Large parts of Colaba's heritage buildings remain static in time, a welcome breathing space in a city that has and is changing rapidly with gleaming buildings, metro rail construction and builders' 'redevelopment' mania.

IMAGE: The Gateway of India seen from the window of the Sea Lounge restaurant at the Taj.

Colaba's character is also drawn from its strength. Seventeen years ago, Pakistani terrorists struck here -- at the core of Mumbai's soul -- in the deadliest attack ever seen in this country. 166 civilians and security personnel were killed in a battle that raged on for three days.

IMAGE: Evelyn House, an Edwardian building owned by the Mumbai Port Trust. Once it was the residence of the harbour master.

 

In the bloody carnage emerged tales of extraordinary bravery, commitment beyond the call of duty and human goodness.

Colaba and Mumbai rose up heroically.

IMAGE: A leafy avenue with a majestic banyan tree.

Last weekend, under a bright morning sun, people were hopping into boats to get across the bay, guests were popping in and out of the Taj after going through a security check at the entrance, tables were occupied at Cafe Mondegar and Leopold's -- and work was afoot at the new jetty at the Radio Club to the dismay of many old Colabawallahs.

Colaba was dignified in its grand old worldly charm, gazing at you as much as you gazed at her. She had seen much and there was so much more left to see.

IMAGE: Check out the elegant windows. Colaba got its name from the Koli language.

 

IMAGE: An iron spiral staircase winds up a building.

 

IMAGE: A quiet lane and the house in blue.

 

IMAGE: A simple and neat address on pristine white marble before Independence.

 

IMAGE: One of the most beautiful houses in Colaba.

 

IMAGE: Colaba has several museum and galleries.

 

IMAGE: The southern end of Colaba is an important naval cantonment.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
