'Manipur Will Celebrate R-Day Come What May'

'We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union.'

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh salutes after unfurling the national flag during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the CM's secretariat complex, January 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Manipur is determined in its plans to celebrate Republic Day on January 26 despite a call for an 18-hour shutdown by the Coordination Committee, known as CorCom, a group of six banned insurgent groups in the violence-torn state of Manipur.

In an interview with Rediff.com, Manipur's Social Welfare Minister and the BJP MLA from Sekmai, Heikham Dingo Singh, declared that the state will proceed with celebrations "by any means."

"We are going to celebrate Republic Day for sure. There will be no stopping of that. These celebrations will be held with full security and a high alert," Singh asserted. "Security arrangements will be of the highest order to ensure a peaceful celebration," he continued confidently.

"I am part of the government and we are determined to celebrate Republic Day regardless of any threats. People across India should know that the BJP government in Manipur will celebrate Republic Day come what may," he proclaimed.

He denounced the insurgent groups' call as "anti-national," emphasising that Manipur is an integral part of India and should participate in the nationwide observance.

The celebrations will include a morning parade in Imphal, attended by bureaucrats and officials and school children. Additional events are planned for the evening, though details were not specified.

"The governor, the chief minister (N Biren Singh), all the ministers, officials, and representatives from various departments of Manipur, along with school children, are expected to attend the parade," Singh elaborated, refraining from sharing further specifics about the day-long celebrations.

"In my opinion, such calls (to declare shutdown for 18 hours on Republic Day) are anti-national. Republic Day is a celebration for the entire country, and Manipur is an integral part of India. Celebrating this day is our right," Singh remarked, expressing hope that the insurgent outfit would not cause any trouble on the occasion.

When questioned about potential security concerns, Singh conveyed confidence in the government's preparedness. He assured that authorities are on "high alert" and ready to take action against any disturbances, warning that trouble-makers would be dealt with sternly according to the law.

"The government is absolutely prepared to take all necessary steps to nab any culprits who try to disrupt the celebrations. These are banned groups, and legal and police action will be taken against them if needed," Singh emphasised.

The minister downplayed fears of public unrest, pointing out that similar calls by insurgent groups in previous years had not significantly impacted celebrations. He dismissed concerns about potential law and order problems on the day itself.

"I don't think it will have any major impact. We have been celebrating Republic Day for many years despite such threats in the past," he observed.

While the government's stance appears firm, the situation underscores the ongoing tensions between insurgent groups and state authorities in Manipur.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong, when asked about their views on the proposed shutdown, commented, "We are not anti-national like these armed secessionists. We have no intention of breaking away from the Indian Union. Our demand for a separate administrative unit falls within the realm of the Indian Constitution."

"The Kukis and ITLF support and wholeheartedly celebrate national events like Independence Day and Republic Day, seeing ourselves as part of India. The call for a shutdown on January 26 (Republic Day) by CorCom is an anti-national call, and we expect strict action against such anti-national elements by the Union government," he affirmed.

Drawing a sharp contrast between their position and that of the Meitei-based CorCom, Vualzong explained, "They (the CorCom) have always sought independence from India. In the hills, where the ITLF has influence, people will celebrate Republic Day with great enthusiasm."

When asked if the ITLF would issue an official statement on the matter, the spokesperson was noncommittal, noting they would look into it but had no immediate plans to do so.