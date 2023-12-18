Man Spends Lakhs To Move Home

IMAGE: Jagmohan Singh is spending lakhs of rupees to move his home. Photograph: ANI

India builds the world's first portable hospital.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Why Indians are dancing the garba in Times Square.

And a love that ignored all borders.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

World's First Portable Hospital

Location: Gurugram

India took another proud bow as it unveiled the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube, the world's first portable hospital.

In the face of mass casualty incidents, where requirements range from basic aid to advanced medical and surgical care, the Aid Cube stands out with its ability to be deployed within 12 minutes.

The portable hospital includes 72 detachable mini cubes which can be converted into surgical stations where small surgical procedures can also be performed.

The cube can handle bullet injuries, burns, head, spinal and chest injuries, minor surgeries, fractures and major bleeding. It islight, portable -- it can be transported by road and even airdropped -- and can be rapidly deployed anywhere.

All Videos: ANI

India's Most Powerful Electric Locomotive

Location: Delhi

'Beast of Indian Railways; Wag12B India's most powerful electric locomotive,' says the railways ministry proudly.

India's First-Ever 'Women's Only' Satellite

Location: Thiruvananthapuram

This groundbreaking project by 42 brilliant female students from the LBS Centre for Science and Technology will study UV radiation in the atmosphere and its impact on climate change.

A Love That Crossed Borders

Location: Kolkata

An Indian. A Pakistani. And a beautiful love story.

The Breathtaking Kodaikanal Waterfalls

Location: Dindigul

Gorgeous, isn't it?

What's Mamata Di Up to?

Location: Darjeeling

It was a different side to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She plucked tea leaves. Sang. And even danced with the workers when she visited a tea estate in Darjeeling.

Why Indians Danced The Garba In Times Square

Location: New York

It was a time for a special celebration and there was a special reason for dancing the garba.

Why This Man Is Moving His Home

Location: Jammu

All he needs is that his home moves 150 feet from where it is currently located.

But it will cost Jammu resident Jagmohan Singh almost Rs 50 lakhs-Rs 60 lakhs (Rs 5 million to Rs 6 million).

And the reason why he is doing it will bring tears to your eyes.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com