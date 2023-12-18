Man Spends Lakhs To Move Home

India builds the world's first portable hospital.
World's First Portable Hospital
Location: Gurugram
India took another proud bow as it unveiled the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube, the world's first portable hospital.
In the face of mass casualty incidents, where requirements range from basic aid to advanced medical and surgical care, the Aid Cube stands out with its ability to be deployed within 12 minutes.
The portable hospital includes 72 detachable mini cubes which can be converted into surgical stations where small surgical procedures can also be performed.
The cube can handle bullet injuries, burns, head, spinal and chest injuries, minor surgeries, fractures and major bleeding. It islight, portable -- it can be transported by road and even airdropped -- and can be rapidly deployed anywhere.
India's Most Powerful Electric Locomotive
Location: Delhi
'Beast of Indian Railways; Wag12B India's most powerful electric locomotive,' says the railways ministry proudly.
India's First-Ever 'Women's Only' Satellite
Location: Thiruvananthapuram
This groundbreaking project by 42 brilliant female students from the LBS Centre for Science and Technology will study UV radiation in the atmosphere and its impact on climate change.
A Love That Crossed Borders
Location: Kolkata
An Indian. A Pakistani. And a beautiful love story.
The Breathtaking Kodaikanal Waterfalls
Location: Dindigul
Gorgeous, isn't it?
What's Mamata Di Up to?
Location: Darjeeling
It was a different side to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
She plucked tea leaves. Sang. And even danced with the workers when she visited a tea estate in Darjeeling.
Why Indians Danced The Garba In Times Square
Location: New York
It was a time for a special celebration and there was a special reason for dancing the garba.
Why This Man Is Moving His Home
Location: Jammu
All he needs is that his home moves 150 feet from where it is currently located.
But it will cost Jammu resident Jagmohan Singh almost Rs 50 lakhs-Rs 60 lakhs (Rs 5 million to Rs 6 million).
And the reason why he is doing it will bring tears to your eyes.
