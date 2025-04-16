Kashmir's Beautiful Almond Blossoms

IMAGE: The badam trees are a-blooming... Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes.. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexel Captures/Pexel

Want to spot rare aquatic birds?

Also see: Why the Ramniwas Bagh Zoo is celebrating.

Who is Sundarvalli and why is everyone worried about her?

The Reclining Buddha...

Location: Gaya

Did you know that the magnificent reclining statue of Lord Buddha at Gaya is the largest such statue in India?

The Mahabodhi Mahavihara's serene and spiritually charged ambience makes it the perfect setting for individuals seeking solace and introspection.

Want To Spot Rare Aquatic Birds?

Location: Thoothukudi

Head to the Perungulam pond in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which is a haven for birdwatchers.

Have You Seen The Almonds Blossom In Kashmir?

Location: Srinagar

As spring arrives, the Badamwari Garden, also known as Badam Vaer, witnesses a gorgeous transformation.

Why Ramniwas Bagh Zoo Is Celebrating Avantika!

Location: Jaipur

She's helped set a record for the zoo, a record no one can ever break.

It's Getting Hotter And Everyone's Worried About Sundaravalli

Location: Madurai

She's receiving special care to ensure her well-being.

Look Who Loves The Atal Tunnel

Location: Rohtang

Built at an altitude of 10,040 feet, it's turning out to a tourist hotspot.

