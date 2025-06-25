'Iranians Love India'

'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

IMAGE: An ambulance burned in the Israeli attacks on a street in Tehran, June 23, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Zameer Abbas Jafri from Mumbai, who is studying theology in Qom and has been living in Iran for 11 years, speaks to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff about what it is like living in a country under Israeli attack.

I first traveled to Iran in 2014.

I had been to London and from there I visited Tehran. I could not believe that Tehran was lush with greenery and greener than London. There were trees, gardens and public parks everywhere in Tehran.

I was very impressed with Iranian tehzeeb (culture). People addressed each other with great respect. It was just like the Urdu culture in India where 'Aap-Janab' is used.

The Iranian people give importance to Persian poetry and the Persian language in their day to day life.

Iranians welcome you very warmly if you are an Indian citizen. They love India.

I found there was a purdah system for women but the education of Iranian women is exemplary.

Every office in Iran has 30 percent women. It is a myth generated by the Western media that Iranian women were much more liberated under the Shah (Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran), before the Islamic revolution of 1979.

In fact, fewer women were educated under the Shah as he never paid importance to the education of Iranian women. Almost every woman in Iran is educated.

What surprised me the most about Iranian society was that a man has to give dowry to his wife to get married.

Iranian society does not consider a girl child a bhoj (financial burden) on the family.

A man has to buy his house and ensure he will keep his future wife financially secure. Only then can he get married.

When I first went to Iran in 2014; Rs 1,000 in Indian currency was equivalent to Rs 22,000 in Iranian currency.

Thanks to US sanctions, Rs 1,000 today is equal to Rs 8.5 lakh (Rs 850,000) in Iranian currency.

In spite of all this, the Iranian people have not given up. They are very proud of their 7,000-year-old Persian civilisation.

Iranians are of the Shia faith in Islam and don't fear death.

This is why you don't see Iranians running to bunkers when Israel bombs the country.

In fact, Iranians have no bunkers because they do not fear death. Martyrdom is celebrated in Iran.