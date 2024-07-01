News
Rediff.com  » News » How Villagers Risk Their Lives For Water

How Villagers Risk Their Lives For Water

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
July 01, 2024 08:54 IST
IMAGE: A woman climbs into a well to fill water. Kindly note that this photograph has been posted only for representational purposes.. Photograph: ANI Photo

A UP policeman goes above and beyond the call of duty.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The Railways set a new record.

A waterfall named after an empress.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why You Should Also Do This
Location: Lucknow

Hats off to this Uttar Pradesh policeman who includes this in his daily list of things to do.

All Videos: ANI

 

Nilgiri's Mountain Railway Has A New Milestone
Location: Nilgiris

The Nilgiri Steam Chariot Trust, which runs through a beautiful scenic route from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, is now 125 years old :)

 

Woman Climbs Into Well To Fetch Water
Location: Nashik

If you leave the tap running as you brush your teeth, or for any other reason, do watch this video.

 

A Waterfall Named After An Empress
Location: Poonch

This is Kashmir's beautiful Noori Chammb, named after Emperor Jehangir's favourite and most powerful queen, Nur Jahan.

The waterfall, located between Behramgala and Chandimarh on Mughal Road, is 45 kilometers from Poonch district.

 

Kanpur's 'Monsoon Temple' Predicts...
Location: Kanpur

...What the city really needs -- a good rainy season.

The ancient Jagannath temple here is known for predicting the arrival and extent of the monsoon with surprising exactitude every year.

 

 

That's The World's Highest Railway Bridge
Location: Jammu and Kashmir

And the Indian Railways has now, in a successful trial, run an eight-coach Mainline Electric Multiple Unit across the famed Chenab Bridge.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

