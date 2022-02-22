How A Wedding Tragedy Saved Lives

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: After 26-year-old Chaitra passed away unexpectedly on her wedding day, her family donated her organs. Photograph: ANI Photo

From brave soldiers training in challenging conditions, to people stepping outside the boundaries of their religion, to a transgender couple proudly celebrating their wedding, unusual events take place in India every day.

And, in this digital age, they are captured for posterity.

ITBP trains at -25 degrees Celsius!

Date: February 13

Location: Uttarakhand

Country, for our brave soldiers in uniform, comes first.

And they will face any hardship in the course of their duty.

For example, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police recently trained at Uttarakhand's high altitudes, where the temperature was a bone-chilling -25 degrees Celsius, to ensure they are prepared for any challenge even in the harshest of conditions.

Qasim Sahib builds temple, performs puja

Date: February 14

Location: Mangaluru

Thirty-five years ago, P Qasim Sahib left his village, Chittalancheri, in Palakkad, Kerala, and came to neighbouring Karnataka in search of work.

He settled down in Kavathar village, which is part of Mulki taluk.

At one point, he faced a rough patch and was struggling to get his children married.

So he prayed to Koragajja, revered in the state's coastal districts.

His problems eased and, 19 years ago, he decided to build a temple for Koragajja. Initially, he used to take a loan for festivities related to the temple, but, now, the money comes from devotees who come to pray.

Qasim, who religiously performs the temple's daily rituals, says people of different castes and religions reside in the village and come to the temple to share their woes with Koragajja.

She collapsed on her wedding day, but still saved lives

Date: February 15

Location: Kolar

It was supposed to be a happy day. For her, and for her family.

But joy turned into tragedy when the bride, 26-year-old Chaitra, collapsed unexpectedly on the day of her wedding in Kolar, Karnataka.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brain-dead.

Her family decided to donate her organs and turned their sorrow into a life-saving moment for those who received her organs.

Trans-couple wed on Valentine's Day

Date: February 15

Location: Thiruvananthapuram

It takes a lot of courage to publicly declare that you are different and want to live your life a certain way.

That's exactly what Manu Karthika and Syama S Prabha, a transgender couple from Thiruvananthapuram, did on Valentine's Day. They wed and celebrated their union with family and friends.

The couple will soon approach the Kerala high court to register their marriage under the transgender category.

As they have identified themselves transgenders in their government-issued IDs, they haven't been able to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Where's India's longest railway tunnel?

Date: February 16

Location: Banihal

India has set a new record.

On February 15, the Northern Railways connected the country's longest railway tunnel, T-49, between Sumber and Arpinchala stations on the Katra-Banihal section under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

The construction of the tunnel is not just a railways milestone; it also changed the socio-economic landscape in the region by offering employment opportunities to the local population.

Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with ITBP jawans

Date: February 17

Location: Dehradun

It was a fun game, one in which a fit actor joined forces with extremely fit jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Take a look as Akshay Kumar played volleyball on the ITBP's Seemadwar campus.

Muhammed Gurukkal teaches Kalaripayattu

Date: February 17

Location: Kozhikode

While the magnificent martial art, Kalaripayattu, has fans around the world, it has a special place in the heart of its home state, Kerala.

People like retired police sub-inspector Muhammed Gurukkal from Kozhikode are doing what they can to extend its reach.

Gurukkal, in fact, has been teaching children Kalaripayattu free of cost. He has, so far, trained about 3,000 students in the traditional martial art.

