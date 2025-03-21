History in Minutes: Major Who Saved Tawang From China

Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing was the first man to hoist the Tiranga in Tawang.

He also brought Bum La under Indian control.

IMAGE: Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum/Instagram

Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, soldier, civil servant and diplomat, is central to India's history.

If you did not know about him, here is why you should:

The brave son of India integrated Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, with India in 1951.

He did so without firing a single bullet.

Before 1951 Tawang was ruled by Tibet.

Major Khathing brought Tawang under Indian sovereignty shortly after China invaded Tibet in 1950.

Had he not reached Tawang from Assam, travelling a difficult terrain with no road connectivity, the Chinese would have taken control. The Chinese reached Lhasa in Tibet a few weeks later.

Lhasa went on to become the capital of China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and others during the Major Bob Khathing memorial event at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, March 19, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Arunachal Pradesh was known as the North Eastern Frontier Agency [NEFA] till 1972.

Major Khathing, the accomplished soldier-negotiator, entered Tawang with three platoons of Assam Rifles to wrest it from Tibetan control.

He achieved his task peacefully, won over the locals, village elders and monks of the famous Tawang monastery through dialogue and diplomacy.

After meeting him they preferred India compared to the feudal Tibetan rule and acceded to the Indian Union.

Major Khathing was the first man to hoist the Indian flag in Tawang. He also brought Bum La under Indian control.

The Khathing Point in Bomdila is named after him. A museum of valour was opened in Tawang last year in his honour.

He also played a vital role in setting up lasting institutions like the Sahastra Sena Bal, the Naga regiment and Naga Armed Police.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh at the Major Bob Khathing memorial event. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Belonging to the Naga tribe, the Manipur native had the rare accomplishment of receiving both military and civil honours.

He was awarded the Military Cross, Order of the British Empire and Padma Shri.

He fought in World War II and commanded a group of the V-Force, a reconnaissance and guerilla group set up by General Archibald Wavell to ambush Japanese forces in the east.

'Khathing shaved his head in typical Tangkhul style. Barefoot, carrying a basket bag with dried beef and salt to serve rations for two weeks and his automatic concealed under the tribal shawl, he set forth 'haunting' the Japanese forces. Ambushing smaller patrols himself, he would direct the RAF fighters and bombers to straff/bomb bigger formations.'

'Once, finding a large Japanese group occupying his house, he straightaway indicated the location to the RAF and had his own house bombed to smithereens to ensure that none of the Japanese escaped,' wrote retired Brigadier V Ramanan in Salute.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh looks at the bust of Major Bob Khathing at the Manekshaw Centre. General Upendra Dwivedi is also seen. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Major Khathing was awarded the MBE and Military Cross for gallant action in the war.

After the war, he left the army on advice of the maharaja of Manipur and joined the Manipur government as minister of hill administration.

He was elected MLA in the first assembly election in Manipur and also served as assistant commandant of 2 Assam Rifles.

He was assistant political officer NEFA when he brought Tawang into India's fold.

He was then inducted into the Indian Frontier Administrative Service.

He served as chief secretary of Nagaland and became the first tribal ambassador when he was sent as India's envoy to Myanmar in 1972.

IMAGE: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valor in Tawang. Photograph: Kind courtesy Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum/Instagram

He played a pivotal role in the Shillong Accord and establishing the state of Nagaland.

He died of a heart attack in 1990 and is survived by his children.

An annual Major Bob Khathing memorial event is held every year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the memorial address in New Delhi on Wednesday.

