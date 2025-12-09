HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » He Was Told He Wasn't Tall Enough To Be A Doctor

He Was Told He Wasn't Tall Enough To Be A Doctor

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 08:46 IST

x

IMAGE: Gujarat resident Dr Ganesh Baraiya is a lesson in determination. Photograph: ANI

India's longest train route.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: High-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system.

Joy on Shimla's ice rink.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Take a virtual tour of India's longest train route
Location: Dibrugarh

The Vivek Express, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, starts in Assam's Dibrugarh and ends at Kanyakumari.

During its long journey, its covers 4,189 km across nine states and halts at 57 stations.

All Videos: ANI

 

High-Speed Test Of Fighter Aircraft Escape System
Location: Chandigarh

The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has conducted it successfully. Watch!

 

A Disabled Doctor's Incredible Achievement
Location: Ahmedabad

He's three feet tall and just 25 years old. But that did not stop Gujarat resident Ganesh Baraiya from achieving his dream.

 

Joy On The Shimla Ice Rink
Location: Shimla

Asia's oldest natural ice skating rink is open to visitors :) Incidentally, it is also the only such natural ice rink on the continent.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot
The Police Constable Who Will Be An IAF Pilot
The Kirana Store That Meant So Much More
The Kirana Store That Meant So Much More
50 Mn To 100 Mn Indians Suffer From Long Covid
50 Mn To 100 Mn Indians Suffer From Long Covid
Why This Film Sentenced Its Director To Prison
Why This Film Sentenced Its Director To Prison
AI: 'Job Losses Will Come First...'
AI: 'Job Losses Will Come First...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look1:04

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living5:09

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into paintings6:14

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO