He Was Told He Wasn't Tall Enough To Be A Doctor

Take a virtual tour of India's longest train route

Location: Dibrugarh

The Vivek Express, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, starts in Assam's Dibrugarh and ends at Kanyakumari.

During its long journey, its covers 4,189 km across nine states and halts at 57 stations.

High-Speed Test Of Fighter Aircraft Escape System

Location: Chandigarh

The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has conducted it successfully. Watch!

A Disabled Doctor's Incredible Achievement

Location: Ahmedabad

He's three feet tall and just 25 years old. But that did not stop Gujarat resident Ganesh Baraiya from achieving his dream.

Joy On The Shimla Ice Rink

Location: Shimla

Asia's oldest natural ice skating rink is open to visitors :) Incidentally, it is also the only such natural ice rink on the continent.

