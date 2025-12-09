He Was Told He Wasn't Tall Enough To Be A Doctor

India's longest train route.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: High-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system.
Joy on Shimla's ice rink.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Take a virtual tour of India's longest train route
Location: Dibrugarh
The Vivek Express, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, starts in Assam's Dibrugarh and ends at Kanyakumari.
During its long journey, its covers 4,189 km across nine states and halts at 57 stations.
High-Speed Test Of Fighter Aircraft Escape System
Location: Chandigarh
The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has conducted it successfully. Watch!
A Disabled Doctor's Incredible Achievement
Location: Ahmedabad
He's three feet tall and just 25 years old. But that did not stop Gujarat resident Ganesh Baraiya from achieving his dream.
Joy On The Shimla Ice Rink
Location: Shimla
Asia's oldest natural ice skating rink is open to visitors :) Incidentally, it is also the only such natural ice rink on the continent.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff