Diwali Bonanza! The Boss Who Gifts Cars

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: The jewellery shop owner who gifted cars and bikes to his employees. Photograph: ANI

When an elephant decides to play.

Why a certain MP lost 32 kilos.

How Janhvi Kapoor steals hearts.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Sunny's cute airport fashion

Location: Mumbai

Should you wear white? Or black?

When you are confused, take inspiration from Sunny Leone; wear both.

And, like Sunny, you will look simply fab.

When an elephant plays :)

Location: Guwahati

Where would you expect to see a wild elephant?

In the wild, of course.

Unless, like this one, it walks into a park. And has some fun!

Boss ho toh aisa

Location: Chennai

What would you expect from your boss on Diwali?

Festive wishes?

Sweets?

A bonus?

This Chennai-based jewellery shop owner had a different idea.

Ten of his employees were gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes.

He explains why.

Stop stealing our hearts, Janhvi!

Location: Mumbai

Makeup or no makeup, glamorous clothes or a just-out-of-the gym look, Janhvi Kapoor always looks stunning.

The actor, who will be seen next in Mili, was recently spotted looking as pretty as a flower.

The MP who took Gadkari's challenge

Location: Ujjain

It began with a challenge. Issued by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and accepted by Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya.

Apparently, the minister promised the MP Rs 1,000 crore for development work in his constituency for every kilo that he lost.

Now that Firojiya has lost 32 kg, the ball, he says, is in Gadkari's court.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com