News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Diwali Bonanza! The Boss Who Gifts Cars

Diwali Bonanza! The Boss Who Gifts Cars

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
October 26, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

A jewellery shop-owner gifts cars, bikes to employees on Diwali

IMAGE: The jewellery shop owner who gifted cars and bikes to his employees. Photograph: ANI

When an elephant decides to play.

Why a certain MP lost 32 kilos.

How Janhvi Kapoor steals hearts.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

 

 

Sunny's cute airport fashion
Location: Mumbai

Should you wear white? Or black?

When you are confused, take inspiration from Sunny Leone; wear both.

And, like Sunny, you will look simply fab.

 

When an elephant plays :)
Location: Guwahati

Where would you expect to see a wild elephant?

In the wild, of course.

Unless, like this one, it walks into a park. And has some fun!

 

Boss ho toh aisa
Location: Chennai

What would you expect from your boss on Diwali?

Festive wishes?

Sweets?

A bonus?

This Chennai-based jewellery shop owner had a different idea.

Ten of his employees were gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes.

He explains why.

 

Stop stealing our hearts, Janhvi!
Location: Mumbai

Makeup or no makeup, glamorous clothes or a just-out-of-the gym look, Janhvi Kapoor always looks stunning.

The actor, who will be seen next in Mili, was recently spotted looking as pretty as a flower.

 

The MP who took Gadkari's challenge
Location: Ujjain

It began with a challenge. Issued by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and accepted by Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya.

Apparently, the minister promised the MP Rs 1,000 crore for development work in his constituency for every kilo that he lost.

Now that Firojiya has lost 32 kg, the ball, he says, is in Gadkari's court.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
'Fear was never an option for me'
'Fear was never an option for me'
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
'If you're a soldier, you have to put fear away'
'If you're a soldier, you have to put fear away'
'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'
'When the rates of interest fall, EMIs will come down'
Enough room in world for China, India: Outgoing envoy
Enough room in world for China, India: Outgoing envoy
'Can I get loan to develop property?'
'Can I get loan to develop property?'
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ravish Kumar's Lonely Journey

Ravish Kumar's Lonely Journey

'We Need To Let Nature Heal'

'We Need To Let Nature Heal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances