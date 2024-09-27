Can You Imagine A Truck Being Swallowed?

A surgery for a parrot.
A Surgery For A Parrot
Location: Satna
The parrot was 21 years old. It was finding it difficult to eat. Or speak.
Age was not the reason. It was...
The Breathtaking Neelakurinji!
Location: Nilgiris
It blossoms just once in 12 years. And the Nilgiri Hills are transformed!
President Murmu's Shramdaan
Location: Ujjain
When she visited the Mahakal temple, this is what she did.
Shocking! Sinkhole Swallows Truck
Location: Pune
The sudden appearance of the sinkhole -- which Pune's fire department PRO Nilesh Mahajan estimates is '40 to 50 feet deep' -- stunned everyone.
The truck, which belongs to the Pune municipal corporation, was at the spot for drainage cleaning work.
Yudh Abhyas 2024
Location: Bikaner
Over 1,200 Indian and the US army troops participated in rigorous counter-terrorism drills on Rajasthan's challenging terrain.
Nature Lovers Head For Dang
Location: Dang
As the monsoon paints the landscape in vibrant hues, the picturesque Dang district of Gujarat transforms into a paradise for nature lovers.
