Can You Imagine A Truck Being Swallowed?

A sinkhole swallows a truck in Pune.

A surgery for a parrot.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The Neelakurinji blossoms again after 12 years.

Nature lovers head for Dang.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

A Surgery For A Parrot

Location: Satna

The parrot was 21 years old. It was finding it difficult to eat. Or speak.

Age was not the reason. It was...

All Videos: ANI

The Breathtaking Neelakurinji!

Location: Nilgiris

It blossoms just once in 12 years. And the Nilgiri Hills are transformed!

President Murmu's Shramdaan

Location: Ujjain

When she visited the Mahakal temple, this is what she did.

Shocking! Sinkhole Swallows Truck

Location: Pune

The sudden appearance of the sinkhole -- which Pune's fire department PRO Nilesh Mahajan estimates is '40 to 50 feet deep' -- stunned everyone.

The truck, which belongs to the Pune municipal corporation, was at the spot for drainage cleaning work.

Yudh Abhyas 2024

Location: Bikaner

Over 1,200 Indian and the US army troops participated in rigorous counter-terrorism drills on Rajasthan's challenging terrain.

Nature Lovers Head For Dang

Location: Dang

As the monsoon paints the landscape in vibrant hues, the picturesque Dang district of Gujarat transforms into a paradise for nature lovers.

