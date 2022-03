BSP denied Akhilesh 27 low-margin seats

Could the Samajwadi Party have done better in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections if the ring was not so crowded?

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in happier times. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo.

Social media has been agog with reports of how the presence of various political parties from the usual suspects like the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen to various rebels and independents -- in the fray ate into Samajwadi Party votes, robbing it of victory.

For the record, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 255 seats against the SP's 111. SP allies Rashtriya Lok Dal won eight and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party won six.

So who cost the SP more seats in UP?

Hemantkumar Shivsaran/Rediff.com does a deep dive of 28 seats where the BJP's victory margin was less than 2,000 votes, to find out.