25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!

Meet the maverick serial election contester who shares his name with current Bihar's best-known politician.

IMAGE: Lalu Prasad Yadav, left, files his nomination papers from Marhaura in Bihar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalu Prasad Yadav

A 45-year-old man who shares his name with Bihar's best-known politician, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is gearing up for the poll battle -- yet again.

This Lalu Prasad Yadav is from Marhaura, once known for the famed Morton chocolate factory - and is three decades younger than the four-time MLA, former Union railway minister and five-time MP, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He is father of seven; the senior Lalu has 9 children.

But yes, there is one place where he is leagues ahead of his namesake:

He claims he has filed nominations or contested 25 elections so far!

Six times for MLA alone, and several times for MP.

In 2014, he contested against Rabri Devi, also a former CM who entered the fray from Saran after her husband the other Lalu Yadav was disqualified from the election after his conviction in the fodder scam.

In 2024, he withdrew his nomination from neighbouring Maharajganj.

He attempted the Presidential elections in 2017 as well as 2022, but was disqualified.

He had even thought of entering the ring against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, he says, but since there was such a rush in the collector's office on the day he went to file his nomination, he turned back.

Mr. Yadav's first attempt at politics was for the municipal council election in 2001.

After the Bihar assembly election was announced last month, he was among the first off the block to file his nomination for the polls.

Marhaura will vote on November 6.

The serial election contester has failed 25 times, but mind you, he is not giving up!

"I have never won any election, but I keep trying again and again and again because that is my lakshya [goal]," he says.

"I will keep fighting this battle till I win one day."

"Jab tak jeet nahi hogi ladai jaari hai."

"People are curious because I share my name with Laluji. I have become famous for making a record of sorts for attempting so many elections," he says nonchalantly.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he says he met Lalu Prasad Yadav when th latter Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya made an unsuccessful debut in Saran.

"Laluji had assured me an MLC or MLA ticket, but did not stick to his word. That is why I am continuing my own struggle," says Mr. Yadav who started the Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party a few years ago.

Prior to that he would contest as an Independent candidate.

"The three big parties of Bihar -- BJP, RJD, JD-U -- don't give tickets to people who have loyally served the party for 10-15 years. They give it to a new person at the last minute and turn their back on loyal party workers."

"Yeh hi Bihar ka khela hai." [This is the political game of Bihar]."

When politicians spend exorbitant amounts on their poll campaign, he says he expects to incur a cost of Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs (Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000) in this election.

"I put money from my earnings into my campaign. I get income from 6 to 7 bighas of agricultural land," says Mr. Yadav who also provides private legal advice in the district court.

IMAGE: Lalu Prasad Yadav, left, with a friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalu Prasad Yadav

His poll affidavit indicates that he has studied up till Class 12. He says he dropped out of college after two years due to personal circumstances.

Two of his sons are in private employment in Bihar; one is a contractor who takes small jobs in infrastructure. One daughter is married while two boys and a girl are in school and college.

Though the Election Commission data reveals he dropped out of the fray in the Lok Sabha election last year, he says it cost him around Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs (Rs 1 million to Rs 1.5 million).

"People who know me help in my campaign with money, vehicle etc. My children also pitch in. People tell me their problems and I try and solve them, sometimes I do."

"The problem is that elections in Bihar have been taken over by punjipatis [rich and moneyed]."

"But that does not overwhelm me; I will continue my fight."

Implausible as it may sound, he says his party will contest all seats in Bihar and 20% tickets have been assigned to women.

"People are telling me that this time they will give me a chance. Neither the NDA nor Mahagatbandhan is winning," says the Indian Election's Most Persistent Candidate.

"Ab ki baar mera seat niklega. This time I will clinch it."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

