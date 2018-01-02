PHOTOS: 2018 begins with supermoon

January 02, 2018 15:57 IST

The New Year's Day, in fact night, began with a supermoon. It was the second full moon of the ‘supermoon trilogy’ which began on December 3, 2017. The next supermoon will occur on January 31.

Here are some of the images from around the world.

A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. The phenomenon "supermoon" occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it reaches its perigee, the point in the moon's elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

A couple watches the supermoon in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. In some parts of India, people will experience the phenomenon of supermoon zero shadow on Monday night. Photograph: Reuters

A 'supermoon' full moon is seen above Harpenden, Britain. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

A 'supermoon' full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York. The last supermoon had occurred on December 3, 2017. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A 'supermoon' full moon is partly obscured by clouds in Pieta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters